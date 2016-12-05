Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG SIGNATURE BRINGS MULTISENSORY GALLERY EXPERIENCE TO EUROPE

Beyond News 05/12/2016
LG SIGNATURE BRINGS MULTISENSORY GALLERY EXPERIENCE TO EUROPE

Following its successful North America launch in October, LG Electronics is now bringing the premium LG SIGNATURE Gallery experience to European consumers. Since debuting in the United States, the LG SIGNATURE Gallery has embarked on a roadshow that started in New York before moving on to Los Angeles, Denver, Washington D.C. and Tampa, just to name a few cities.

LG SIGNATURE BRINGS MULTISENSORY GALLERY EXPERIENCE TO EUROPE

On November 30, LG unveiled the LG SIGNATURE Gallery in Paris at a glamorous event highlighted by French actress and 14-time César Award nominee Catherine Deneuve and Fleur Pellerin, France’s Culture and Communications Minister, as well as over 200 attendees including the president of LG’s French subsidiary, journalists and business partners. The gallery will be open to the public at the Centre Georges Pompidou in Paris until December 7 and then at the CNIT La Défense from December 8-14.

LG SIGNATURE BRINGS MULTISENSORY GALLERY EXPERIENCE TO EUROPE

The LG SIGNATURE Gallery is a 140 square meter exhibition specifically designed to highlight the cutting-edge TV and appliances that have been inspired by LG’s “Art of Essence” design philosophy. LG Electronics is actively engaging consumers by providing them with an opportunity to experience the new LG SIGNATURE brand immersively through lighting, movement and sound, offering a captivating multisensory encounter which expresses the essence of its OLED TV, washing machine, refrigerator and air purifier.

LG SIGNATURE BRINGS MULTISENSORY GALLERY EXPERIENCE TO EUROPE

Following France, the LG SIGNATURE will expand its presence across the region, with plans to debut in the United Kingdom, Germany, as well as other key countries in Europe.

LG SIGNATURE BRINGS MULTISENSORY GALLERY EXPERIENCE TO EUROPE
#2016
Back to List

Related Content

Smarter Cars, Better Journeys: LG and aiMotive Reveal the Next-Gen HPC Platform
Beyond News

Smarter Cars, Better Journeys: LG and aiMotive Reveal the Next-Gen HPC Platform

Learn More
LG P-pod 1.0: LG’s New Tailored In-Car Experience Takes Shape
Beyond News

LG P-pod 1.0: LG’s New Tailored In-Car Experience Takes Shape

Learn More
A Foundation of Innovation: 50 Years of LG’s Gasan R&D Campus
Beyond News

A Foundation of Innovation: 50 Years of LG’s Gasan R&D Campus

Learn More