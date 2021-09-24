Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Hosting Inaugural Arts Festival at London’s Historic Hurlingham Club

Beyond News 24/09/2021

A choir singing in front of an audience at the Hurlingham Club Arts Festival.A choir singing in front of an audience at the Hurlingham Club Arts Festival.

On September 1, LG sponsored the inaugural Hurlingham Club Arts Festival, where guests were invited to enjoy one of the luxury brand’s exclusive “LG SIGNATURE Hosts” experiences, a unique opportunity for customers to get unique access to some of the UK’s top society events.

People participating in a wine tasting session hosted by a sommelier from the Honest Grapes wine club during the Hurlingham Club Arts Festival.

Guests were invited to enjoy a day of performing arts including drama, opera, music, comedy and cabaret, held at The Hurlingham Club, one of London’s most exclusive members clubs. As an official partner of the festival, LG hosted the Broom House Bar, with drinks and refreshments served from the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar and LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator.

Jess and the kids enjoying a picnic lunch.

Attendees were provided first-hand access to the world’s first rollable television, the recently launched LG SIGNATURE OLED R. The midday picnic lunch was followed by an exclusive wine tasting served from the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar with a sommelier from wine club Honest Grapes.

British presenter and DJ Zara Martin posing in front of LG SIGNATURE OLED R.

VIP guests included television personality and entrepreneur Jo Wood and her model daughter Leah Wood as well as DJ and model Zara Martin. Significant social media coverage was generated by guests promoting the event on their Instagram accounts.

Jo Wood poses with her daughter and grandchildren in front of the LG SIGNATURE display.

Hurlingham Club Arts Festival 2021, the club’s first ever Family Festival of the Performing Arts, is deeply rooted in the tradition of excellence and family. The festival celebrates a selection of leading artists who appeal to all age groups and to whole families together.

A photo of the Red, White and Blue Cheeseboard set up for guests at the Hurlingham Arts Festival.

As an official partner of The Hurlingham Club Arts Festival, visitors to the club were able to experience in person the excellence of LG SIGNATURE’s craftsmanship, cutting edge design and forward-thinking technology, not to mention the chance to win an exclusive LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar of their own!

LG SIGNATURE-branded picnic blankets on the grass.

Contributed by LG UK

#2021
