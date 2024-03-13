We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Smart TVs Set the Stage for Passionate Sports Victory
An exciting transformation is taking place in the world of sports entertainment, revolutionizing how enthusiasts engage with live games and events to foster stronger connections with their favorite athletes and teams. Recent studies1 from LG Ad Solutions, a global leader in connected TV (CTV) and cross-screen advertising, offer compelling insights into the growing trend of consuming sports content through streaming services. Over 70 percent of respondents across the US, UK and Canada regularly stream live sports and a considerable portion expressed intentions to stream upcoming major sports games. With increasingly convenient options available, evidence proves that sports streaming is gaining rapid momentum.
Amidst the surge in sports consumption via streaming, LG Smart TVs offer a comprehensive and compelling array of options catered to the preferences of every sports fan. Available on both paid and free ad-supported streaming services, LG Smart TV users can enjoy a variety of sports content on the big screen for an immersive and dynamic viewing experience that brings the excitement of the game right into the living room. In anticipation of the buzz surrounding major sports events later this year, LG Smart TVs promise to heighten these games and tournaments, bringing people together for a sensational sports entertainment experience.
Notably, users can access LG Channels, the company’s exclusive, free streaming service, which boasts an extensive range of sports channels, presenting coverage of popular games and events across multiple countries. For example, popular content from the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA), Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Life and the National Football League (NFL) have captured the attention of sports lovers from the US. Similarly, in Europe, viewers have engaged with a multitude of channels showcasing regional or local leagues, such as FIFA+, DAZN RISE, Tennis Channel, EdgeSports, MTRSPT1 and SportsGrid, providing a diverse range of content for enthusiasts of any sport.
Tailored for passionate sports fans, LG Smart TVs are loaded with versatile features including Sports Portal2 and Sports Alert.3 Easy access through the Sports Quick Card on the Home Screen ensures users can stay up to date with key game highlight and real-time score, missing none of the action and excitement.
Sport Portal Snapshot. Sports streaming services available in select regions, subscription to Prime or
Prime Video required
What’s new, LG introduces Sports Portal, an intuitive and convenient interface that delivers a comprehensive selection of sports information and content. The Sports Portal is a hub for sports channels, live content, match schedules, scores and more. Moreover, convenient features like keyword web searches and curated lists of major sports leagues and sports apps grant access to all the resources needed to customize the entertainment experience.
Sports viewing on LG Smart TVs is further enhanced with the personalized support of Sports Alert. By registering their favorite players or teams, users can receive the latest updates with notifications showing real-time scoring alerts and final match results, all available even while enjoying other content. The feature also conveniently presents information about their teams’ upcoming matches and key sports league details.
Another versatile feature, Room to Room Share4 utilizes a Wi-Fi connection to seamlessly mirror the content from one LG Smart TV to another5 in a different room within a house, providing an uninterrupted viewing experience, so viewers never miss a moment of the game, even as they move between rooms.
Dive into the dynamic world of sports entertainment with future updates on LG’s latest innovations by visiting the LG Newsroom.
1 LG Ad Solutions “Stadium to Screen. Streaming live sports in 2024.”
2 Available on LG 2024 OLED TVs, QNED TVs, NanoCell TVs and UHD TVs.
3 Available on LG Smart TVs running webOS 6.0 and above. Sports and sports leagues supported may differ by country. Functionality and EPG limitations vary by country.
4 Syncing is only available between TVs connected to the same Wi-Fi access point. Support for Room-to-Room Sharing may vary by country.
5 Sending and receiving capabilities may differ depending on the TV model.
– Main TV / Content Sender: LG OLED TVs, including Z2, Z3, Z4, M4, G2, G3, G4, C2, CS, C3, C4, and QNED TVs,including QNED99Q, QNED95Q, QNED 99T
– Sub TV / Content Receiver: Every LG Smart TV released in 2022 and later
