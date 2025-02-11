We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Vietnam and Thailand Support Local Communities With Tech Donations
LG is dedicated to enriching the lives of people in the communities where it operates. Recently, LG offices in Vietnam and Thailand made significant contributions by donating various LG products to support local initiatives. These acts of generosity underscore LG’s global commitment to corporate social responsibility and demonstrate the positive impact a company can have when it invests in the well-being of its local communities.
In Vietnam, the Lunar New Year, or Tet, is a time of family reunions and shared experiences, with television playing a central role in these celebrations. To enhance the Tet experience for the people of Yen Bai Province, LG Vietnam donated 40 LG TVs to families who suffered significant losses during Typhoon Yagi. As part of its annual campaign, “Tet Nha la Tet Nhat” (Family Tet is the Best Tet), LG Vietnam extended support to 40 households facing severe hardships, including families of war veterans and those with meritorious services to the revolution, in the districts of Van Yen, Luc Yen and Tran Yen.
No district suffered the wrath of Typhoon Yagi more than Van Yen, where the natural disaster destroyed vast areas, damaging, eroding or completely destroying countless houses. Large stretches of cropland along the rivers and streams were submerged in deep water, causing havoc to the lives and livelihoods of the locals. Last year, LG Vietnam operated mobile and stationary laundry stations to provide much-needed assistance to these people.
Since Tet 2024, LG kicked off the “Tet Nha la Tet Nhat” campaign, named after the respected proverb “Tet Nhat.” “Tet” represents a meaningful time of year when Vietnamese people prepare the best for their families, while “Nhat,” meaning “best,” aligns with LG OLED TV’s global leadership and the world-class quality of its advanced products.
The Year of the Snake marks 30 years of LG’s presence in Vietnam, symbolizing a deep commitment to continuous innovation and creative solutions for smart living. This milestone reflects LG’s dedication to improving the lives of Vietnamese customers and fulfilling its Life’s Good vision.
In Thailand, LG recently donated 50 LG gram laptops to the Thailand Collaboration for Education (TCFE) program, an initiative of the Yuvabadhana Foundation. This donation, valued at over 2,301,000 baht (USD 68,000), will benefit over 400 students at Nikomphimaisuksa School in Nakhon Ratchasima province and Piyabut School in Lopburi province, both of which lack adequate computer equipment for effective digital learning.
The donated laptops are high-performance, lightweight LG gram models equipped with Intel Core Ultra 5 Processors, making them ideal for modern AI software applications. Students in lower secondary school (Mathayom 1-3) will use these laptops to access digital curricula in science, mathematics and English. Upper secondary students (Mathayom 4-6) will leverage the laptops’ AI capabilities for advanced learning, including data analysis and enhanced comprehension.
The TCFE program aims to reduce educational inequality and promote sustainable education in Thailand by focusing on four key areas: educational accessibility, teaching and learning quality development, life skills and moral cultivation and nutrition support. LG’s laptop donation directly supports two of these areas: improving access to education by providing equipment to remote schools and enhancing teaching and learning quality by enabling digital curriculum implementation.
This donation reflects LG’s belief in the transformative power of AI in education and its commitment to ensuring all Thai youth have access to this technology. The company views this donation as part of its ongoing support for AI education in Thailand, which includes equipment donations, expertise sharing and future initiatives.
From providing essential appliances to enhancing educational opportunities, LG Vietnam and LG Thailand are actively making a difference in the lives of those around them. To learn more about the activities of LG offices around the globe, visit the LG Newsroom.
Contributed by LG Vietnam and LG Thailand
