LG ZonaSeru: Bringing the Future of Customer Experiences to Life in Indonesia

The InstaView Photo High Angle zone offers another selfie-worthy moment, spotlighting LG’s iconic InstaView refrigerator technology. Nearby, the Karaoke Room invites visitors to belt out their favorite tunes with LG’s xboom speakers and the LG StanbyME Go – bringing sound and style to the spotlight.

For those interested in clean air and sustainable living, the ES Tower zone features LG’s latest residential air conditioners, dehumidifiers and air purifiers. There’s also a Live Streaming Corner, where content creators can go live or film videos on the spot.

But LG ZonaSeru is more than just a tech playground. It’s also a community space. Throughout the year, the site will host a variety of free events – from karaoke contests and expert talks to children’s cooking classes – designed to bring people together and show how LG innovations can enhance everyday living.