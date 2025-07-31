We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ZonaSeru: Bringing the Future of Customer Experiences to Life in Indonesia
As customer experience becomes a driving force behind brand loyalty and business growth, companies are reimagining how they connect with consumers. LG Indonesia is taking this idea to the next level with LG ZonaSeru – a vibrant, hands-on space designed to inspire, educate and entertain. Located at CGV in Central Park Mall, Jakarta, this new “fun zone” brings LG’s innovations to life through interactive exhibits and engaging community activities.
At the heart of LG ZonaSeru is a simple goal: make technology personal, playful and purposeful. Visitors are invited to explore how AI-powered LG products and the LG ThinQ platform can elevate daily life across three major product categories: Media Entertainment Solution (MS), Home Appliance Solution (HS) and Eco Solution (ES).
In the Feel The Real AI zone, guests can experience LG’s cutting-edge OLED TVs and premium audio technology – highlighted by the LG OLED evo C5, known for its breathtaking picture quality and immersive home entertainment experience.
Meanwhile, the WashTower Into Photo zone turns laundry into a fun photo opportunity with a quirky photo booth built inside an LG WashTower. Just open the drum, strike a pose and take home a printed souvenir.
The InstaView Photo High Angle zone offers another selfie-worthy moment, spotlighting LG’s iconic InstaView refrigerator technology. Nearby, the Karaoke Room invites visitors to belt out their favorite tunes with LG’s xboom speakers and the LG StanbyME Go – bringing sound and style to the spotlight.
For those interested in clean air and sustainable living, the ES Tower zone features LG’s latest residential air conditioners, dehumidifiers and air purifiers. There’s also a Live Streaming Corner, where content creators can go live or film videos on the spot.
But LG ZonaSeru is more than just a tech playground. It’s also a community space. Throughout the year, the site will host a variety of free events – from karaoke contests and expert talks to children’s cooking classes – designed to bring people together and show how LG innovations can enhance everyday living.
The space is also open for collaboration. Local communities and university students are encouraged to host talk shows, workshops and gatherings – free of charge. This reflects LG’s commitment to empowering individuals and fostering stronger community connections across Indonesia.
Kicking off this initiative, LG recently hosted its first-ever community-led event at ZonaSeru in collaboration with a dedicated K-Pop fan community. Known for organizing fan gatherings and coordinating concert ticketing, the community came together for a special watch party of a globally streamed concert – celebrated in the exclusive Satin auditorium at CGV Cinemas.
The event marked the anniversary of the fan group, turning the screening into a heartfelt celebration. Fans from across Jakarta gathered to relive the concert on the big screen, sing along and enjoy exclusive giveaways. It wasn’t just a screening – it was a powerful expression of shared passion and connection.
With the success of this kickoff event, LG ZonaSeru is emerging as more than just a venue – it’s becoming a vibrant hub for creativity, collaboration and community engagement. As more groups discover the possibilities of the space, it’s poised to become a go-to destination for immersive, fan-powered experiences in Jakarta.
As LG continues its evolution into a Smart Life Solution Company, initiatives like ZonaSeru represent a bold step forward – where cutting-edge technology meets human connection, and innovation is brought to life in the moments that matter.
Contributed by LG Indonesia
