LG’s AI-Inspired Vision of “Future Living” on Full Display at IFA 2024
Between September 6-10, LG showcased its diverse range of AI-powered home solutions, opening a new chapter of intelligent home living at its IFA 2024 booth. Under the theme of Experience, Affectionate Intelligence (AI) Home, the company presented its unique, AI-inspired vision of future living to visitors from around the world.
Designed in collaboration with Korean science fiction author Kim Cho-yeop, the expansive booth featured diverse experience zones curated to demonstrate how the company’s AI can be embedded into home life to elevate lifestyles in intelligent and distinctive ways.
Upon entering Hall 18 of Messe Berlin, visitors were greeted by the AI Home Gate, a massive LED media wall displaying the journey of LG AI, from the birth of LG’s AI Agent, FURON, to how it communicates with the world and enriches daily life.
After gaining a solid understanding of what Affectionate Intelligence is all about, visitors could explore how it makes everyday life more simple and convenient. Divided into several distinct lifestyle spaces, LG’s booth showcased how natural conversations with ThinQ ON, LG’s Affectionate Intelligence Home Hub, can help manage every aspect of daily routines.
The first lifestyle space, “Second Youth Home,” showcased a new and more active lifestyle for retirees. The digital signage on the wall visualized how ThinQ ON customizes and takes care of home appliances depending on the user. For example, after recognizing certain phrases like “tennis lesson” on the user’s calendar, ThinQ ON automatically sets the washer and dryer to its “Activewear course” via Smart Pairing.
LG’s latest washing machine, announced at IFA 2024, employs AI DD™ technology to intelligently minimize water and energy usage based on each load. It also features Easy Control technology, which automatically selects cycles according to usage patterns and user preferences for maximum convenience.
The second lifestyle space, named “Smart Green Home,” showcased the ideal abode for families passionate about the environment and energy conservation. Among the many power-saving solutions on display, LG’s AI-enhanced Energy Storage System (ESS) analyzes energy usage patterns and weather forecasts to adjust its mode according to various conditions. Another highlight was the Therma V™ R290 Monobloc air-to-water heat pump. With these devices – both inside and outside the home, connected to ThinQ ON – LG AI optimizes household energy usage in real-time and reduces energy bills by intelligently managing the power consumption of every connected device.
The next lifestyle space was the “Affectionate Home,” designed with children and pets in mind. It featured the company’s Self-Driving AI Home Hub, which can move freely around the home and interact with children through conversation. Its multi-modal sensing combines voice, sound and image recognition to change its expression according to various emotions, allowing it to respond to different situations with appropriate etiquette. The hub can move from room to room and control connected appliances and IoT devices, constantly making sure the environment is optimized for the little ones.
Not just a hub for home appliances, LG AI is an Affectionate Intelligence storyteller that boasts a deep level of emotional depth and understanding, enabling it to communicate and interact with users effectively. Through generative AI, the Self-Driving AI Home Hub can develop stories based on images drawn by the user, ensuring a unique bedtime story every night.
The next room demonstrated how LG appliances optimize the environment for pets and their owners. Once temperature and humidity sensors detect indoor air conditions, the LG DUALCOOL air conditioner can achieve the perfect temperature with airflow customized to suit the environment and personal preferences.
This zone also featured the AeroCat, a purifier designed specifically for cats. As every cat owner knows, cats love to sleep on devices and appliances. With this in mind, LG AeroCat can detect when a pet sits on top of it, stopping operation to provide a quiet place for a nap. And since weight can be an important indicator of heath, the AeroCat’s built-in weight sensor tracks the pet’s weight and alerts owners of any unusual changes via the ThinQ app.
“Delightful Home,” the final lifestyle space on display, presented a perfect setting for inviting and entertaining family and friends through a shared love of food. This zone highlighted LG AI’s ability to make cooking easier and quicker, with ThinQ ON providing menu recommendations and step-by-step instructions for numerous delicious dishes. Visitors could even learn some new skills by watching the “AI Talking Cooking Show,” a live cooking demonstration by chef Kristof Mulack, a culinary master who knows the best ways to customize LG’s AI appliances.
To let visitors focus on the technology that makes all these lifestyle spaces possible, the company also set up the “LG Affectionate Intelligence” zone. This area effectively illustrated the connectivity and expandability of the Matter-certified LG ThinQ ON, engineered to help users manage their entire smart home with a single device.
LG also shined a light on its AI legacy with a special “AI to the Core” space. Using a transparent OLED display, the company explained how its Core Tech has evolved into LG AI core tech. This lineup includes revolutionary AI DD™ and AI DUAL Inverter™, both of which employ AI to enhance performance and deliver more precise control, resulting in new and improved levels of customer care and user experiences.
The final zone by LG was none other than the “Sustainability Lounge,” which provided visitors with an overview of the company’s latest efforts to promote sustainable living. Here, visitors could relax while learning more about LG’s ESG activities, including its use of recycled plastics in select products.
LG’s booth at IFA 2024 successfully delivered an insightful window into the LG AI Home. Stay tuned to LG Newsroom to explore how LG AI can enrich daily life in the new era of AI.
# # #