LG’s AI-Inspired Vision of “Future Living” on Full Display at IFA 2024

Upon entering Hall 18 of Messe Berlin, visitors were greeted by the AI Home Gate, a massive LED media wall displaying the journey of LG AI, from the birth of LG’s AI Agent, FURON, to how it communicates with the world and enriches daily life.

After gaining a solid understanding of what Affectionate Intelligence is all about, visitors could explore how it makes everyday life more simple and convenient. Divided into several distinct lifestyle spaces, LG’s booth showcased how natural conversations with ThinQ ON, LG’s Affectionate Intelligence Home Hub, can help manage every aspect of daily routines.