LG’s ALL NEW Styler Takes the Spotlight at Taipei Fashion Week

The pop-up store featured demonstrations of the LG ALL NEW Styler’s powerful new functions, including the upgraded Dual Steam Clothing Care technology and the Smart Shaking Hanger. Guests experienced AI-powered care recommendations, a built-in high-pressure steam iron and a foldable pants press. The event provided plenty of valuable material for the media.

Designers Dou Teng Hwang and Changlee Yugin took the stage to share their experience working with LG Taiwan, praising the ALL NEW Styler’s steam care capabilities and built-in steam ironing system. They also discussed how the installation of the LG Styler at DOUCHANGLEE’s Zhongshan concept store introduced a new perspective on garment care to consumers.