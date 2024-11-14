We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG’s ALL NEW Styler Takes the Spotlight at Taipei Fashion Week
The LG Styler Steam Clothing Care System has become an essential appliance in many Taiwanese households, addressing health concerns as well as enhancing clothing appearance. On October 9, LG Taiwan hosted a press conference to mark the official launch of the ALL NEW Styler.
For the first time, LG Taiwan collaborated with Taipei Fashion Week, creating a massive Styler-shaped pop-up store in the Xinyi Xiangti Avenue Plaza. The exhibition space was designed to make guests and media feel as though they were stepping inside the Styler. Attendees could try out the LG ALL NEW Styler and get a firsthand look at features typically hidden when the machine is in operation.
LG Taiwan also partnered with acclaimed independent design brand DOUCHANGLEE, co-founded by renowned fashion designers Dou Teng Hwang and Changlee Yugin. The designers attended the event to endorse the LG Styler, showcasing how the product enables consumers to express their style without the limitations of traditional clothing care.
The pop-up store featured demonstrations of the LG ALL NEW Styler’s powerful new functions, including the upgraded Dual Steam Clothing Care technology and the Smart Shaking Hanger. Guests experienced AI-powered care recommendations, a built-in high-pressure steam iron and a foldable pants press. The event provided plenty of valuable material for the media.
Designers Dou Teng Hwang and Changlee Yugin took the stage to share their experience working with LG Taiwan, praising the ALL NEW Styler’s steam care capabilities and built-in steam ironing system. They also discussed how the installation of the LG Styler at DOUCHANGLEE’s Zhongshan concept store introduced a new perspective on garment care to consumers.
LG Styler’s latest showcase highlighted the brand’s innovative fusion of technology and fashion-forward design. Through an impressive life-sized display, the premium garment care solution demonstrated how advanced technology can transform daily clothing care routines, reinforcing LG’s position as a leader in sophisticated home appliance solutions that resonate with style-conscious consumers.
Contributed by LG Taiwan
# # #