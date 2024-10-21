We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG’s Global Efforts to Combat Hunger on World Food Day
Despite the fact that farmers across the world produce enough food to feed every global citizen, hundreds of millions – many of them children – still go to bed hungry every night. In fact, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations estimates that as much as 733 million people suffer from hunger due to various factors such as weather shocks, conflicts, economic downturns, inequality and pandemics.
To bring more attention to global hunger, malnutrition and food insecurity, the FAO assigned October 16 as World Food Day. Under this year’s theme, “Right to Foods for a better life and a better future,” the FAO created a video illustrating the production and sharing of food across different cultures while highlighting that access to a diverse range of safe, nutrient-rich foods should be a human right.
In its commitment to spreading awareness, LG showcased this video on its expansive New York Times Square and London Piccadilly Circus billboards as a part of the LG Hope Screen program. Earlier this year, the LG Hope Screens promoted restoration for World Environment Day and, last year, featured FAO’s campaign video for World Food Day 2023.
As a global corporate citizen that recognizes the importance of acting now, LG is dedicated to improving the lives of people from all backgrounds through its social contribution activities organized under the company’s Better Life for All vision. LG offices around the world have aligned under this company-wide vision to address various global issues, with a particular focus on alleviating poverty and hunger in less fortunate areas.
For instance, LG India has been taking a strong stance against malnutrition by bolstering local children’s food and nutrition security with its flagship CSR project, “The Life’s Good Nutrition Program.” In 2023, LG India leveled this project up by joining forces with Akshaya Patra, a leading NGO, and the Annapoorna Trust, a charitable trust, to serve nourishing breakfasts and lunches to no less than 59,000 children attending government schools across the country.
Coinciding with its Better Life for All initiatives, LG Indonesia’s “LG Loves and Cares” program supports various social causes. This program involved the distribution of food packages to locals of all ages, with each delivery reviewed by a leading nutritionist to ensure a nutritional balance that promotes better well-being.
With similar programs showcasing its Better Life for All vision running in other parts of the world, including Nigeria, Mexico and Iran, stay tuned to the LG Newsroom for more.
# # #