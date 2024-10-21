LG’s Global Efforts to Combat Hunger on World Food Day

In its commitment to spreading awareness, LG showcased this video on its expansive New York Times Square and London Piccadilly Circus billboards as a part of the LG Hope Screen program. Earlier this year, the LG Hope Screens promoted restoration for World Environment Day and, last year, featured FAO’s campaign video for World Food Day 2023.

As a global corporate citizen that recognizes the importance of acting now, LG is dedicated to improving the lives of people from all backgrounds through its social contribution activities organized under the company’s Better Life for All vision. LG offices around the world have aligned under this company-wide vision to address various global issues, with a particular focus on alleviating poverty and hunger in less fortunate areas.