LG’s Innovative HVAC Solutions Highlight Commitment to Decarbonization and Electrification

The ES Company boasts a comprehensive portfolio of HVAC solutions that align with current market trends such as decarbonization and electrification. These include versatile residential air conditioners for various types of housing, commercial air conditioners for buildings, schools and public institutions, and heating solutions that serve as efficient alternatives to traditional fossil fuel boilers. Employing LG’s high-performance core technologies, the ES Company provides the efficiency, reliability and flexibility that today’s customers demand.

The Company’s product portfolio also encompasses chillers based on state-of-the-art magnetic bearing technology. These chillers, known for their performance, precision and adaptability, are increasingly regarded as the optimal class of cooling solution for AI data centers. To meet the rising demand for advanced thermal management in this fast-growing IT segment, LG has partnered with a leading global technology company to build next-generation, sustainable AI infrastructure.