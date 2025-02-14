We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG’s Innovative HVAC Solutions Highlight Commitment to Decarbonization and Electrification
Decarbonization and electrification have emerged as defining trends in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) sector’s efforts to help combat climate change. In response to the growing call for energy solutions that prioritize both efficiency and sustainability, LG has established the ES Company, a new business division that leverages LG’s HVAC expertise to deliver innovative solutions for a better future.
The ES Company boasts a comprehensive portfolio of HVAC solutions that align with current market trends such as decarbonization and electrification. These include versatile residential air conditioners for various types of housing, commercial air conditioners for buildings, schools and public institutions, and heating solutions that serve as efficient alternatives to traditional fossil fuel boilers. Employing LG’s high-performance core technologies, the ES Company provides the efficiency, reliability and flexibility that today’s customers demand.
The Company’s product portfolio also encompasses chillers based on state-of-the-art magnetic bearing technology. These chillers, known for their performance, precision and adaptability, are increasingly regarded as the optimal class of cooling solution for AI data centers. To meet the rising demand for advanced thermal management in this fast-growing IT segment, LG has partnered with a leading global technology company to build next-generation, sustainable AI infrastructure.
LG recently showcased its latest chillers at AHR Expo 2025, an international HVAC tradeshow held in Florida. Among the innovations on display were the Oil-Free Inverter Centrifugal Chiller, which highlights the company’s sophisticated thermal management technologies, and the new LG Centrifugal Chiller, which utilizes active magnetic bearings to improve efficiency through the inverter system.
Proactively addressing the region-specific HVAC needs of different markets, LG has established a consortium dedicated to R&D for cold-climate heat pumps. The consortium now operates facilities in locations known for harsh winter conditions, such as Alaska (U.S.), Oslo (Norway) and Harbin (China). This focus on creating localized solutions demonstrates LG’s commitment to providing consistent performance and reliability to all customers, regardless of their location.
In September 2024, LG hosted the first-ever meeting of the Global Heat Pump Consortium in Seoul, South Korea. The event brought together LG’s HVAC experts and academic partners to discuss collaborative projects driven by the consortium’s regional clusters. The gathering marked a significant step toward the realization of a new generation of innovative heating solutions.
LG’s latest heat pump technology underscores the company’s commitment to decarbonization and electrification. At the 2025 AHR Expo, the LG Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump earned an Innovation Award in the Sustainable Solutions category for its outstanding performance. This advanced heat pump operates effectively at temperatures as low as negative 35 degrees Celsius (negative 31 degrees Fahrenheit), maintaining full heating capacity at negative 25 degrees Celsius (negative 13 degrees Fahrenheit), and 70 percent capacity at negative 35 degrees Celsius (negative 31 degrees Fahrenheit). This impressive solution will launch* in the U.S. in February and in Europe in the second half of the year.
LG’s competitive advantage in the HVAC sector is significantly bolstered by the success of its components business. Through the in-house development of essential components, such as compressors and motors, LG is able to ensure the quality, performance and reliability of its diverse HVAC offerings. The company’s expanded lineup of Inverter Scroll Compressors, for example, incorporates LG-designed-and-made high-capacity, high-efficiency twin rotary inverter compressors. These solutions, available in variants tailored for the commercial HVAC and residential air conditioning markets, use R32 refrigerant, which has a low Global Warming Potential (GWP) of 675.
From residential water heaters to commercial chillers and everything in between, LG’s products showcase the versatility, innovation and dependability that have made the company one of the most trusted names in HVAC.
As a forward-looking organization and a responsible corporate citizen, LG remains unwavering in its mission to lead the global transition to decarbonization and electrification. Through the establishment of the ES Company, the development of groundbreaking heat pump technology and a strong focus on innovative, high-quality components and core-tech, LG is actively shaping the HVAC industry and paving the way to a more sustainable future.
* Schedule may change depending on circumstances.