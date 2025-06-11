LG’s “Launderette of Love” Turns Chores into Cherished Moments

On May 31 in New York City, LG turned laundry day into a romantic celebration with the “Launderette of Love,” a one-of-a-kind wedding experience that allowed selected couples to say “I do” surrounded by the latest in LG laundry innovation.

As part of the “Love to Laundry” campaign, LG is honoring the deep emotional connections people often associate with their laundry appliances. This isn’t just about washing clothes; it’s about how these everyday machines help partners support one another and find meaning in the mundane. The event invited couples to transform a typical task into something joyful, lighthearted and memorable.