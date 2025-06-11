Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG’s “Launderette of Love” Turns Chores into Cherished Moments

Beyond News 11/06/2025

Laundry may seem like a simple chore, but for many couples, it’s one of the quiet rituals that shape everyday life together. The hum of a washer spinning, the rhythm of folding clothes side by side, the shared satisfaction of a task completed – these small, ordinary moments often hold extraordinary meaning.

A photo of a family dancing in front of LG washing machine

Appliances today do more than clean clothes – they support routines, relationships and those unscripted connections that define life’s most intimate partnerships. This is exactly what LG celebrated with its unique and heartfelt “Launderette of Love” event.

A photo of a couple standing inside a small built-in wedding venue

On May 31 in New York City, LG turned laundry day into a romantic celebration with the “Launderette of Love,” a one-of-a-kind wedding experience that allowed selected couples to say “I do” surrounded by the latest in LG laundry innovation.

 

As part of the “Love to Laundry” campaign, LG is honoring the deep emotional connections people often associate with their laundry appliances. This isn’t just about washing clothes; it’s about how these everyday machines help partners support one another and find meaning in the mundane. The event invited couples to transform a typical task into something joyful, lighthearted and memorable.

A photo of a couple with the host of a show, 'Millionaire Matchmaker'

The event featured special commitment ceremonies officiated by Patti Stanger, the host of the popular TV show Millionaire Matchmaker. Several lucky couples tied the knot in a setting that reimagines tradition with a modern, unexpected twist, surrounded by sleek, smart LG laundry solutions.

A couple kissing inside a small wedding venue

Visitors also had the chance to take part in a whimsical and heartfelt giveaway. Attendees could submit a physical “Love Letter to Laundry” and place it inside the dryer drum of an LG WashTower onsite. These notes will double as entries to win LG’s innovative laundry appliances, including the space-saving LG WashTower and the advanced LG WashCombo.

 

The LG WashCombo is a 5.0 cu. ft. ventless washer and dryer combo that uses Inverter HeatPump technology to wash and dry clothes in one seamless cycle. It’s perfect for couples living in tight spaces or looking to simplify their routine. With its sleek design, quiet performance and fabric-friendly drying, it’s a natural fit for a modern home. 

A couple and a child in front of LG washing machine

Meanwhile, the LG WashTowercombines a washer and dryer in a single vertical unit with a central control panel that’s easy to use and within reach. It features built-in intelligence that learns fabric types and optimizes settings for each load, allowing couples to share the load with less guesswork and more confidence. Together, these solutions support harmony in the household and offer couples more time for what matters.

A photo of a couple and an officiate with a wedding certificate

To further support couples at the beginning of their shared journey, LG has partnered with “The Knot,” one of the leading wedding planning platforms in the U.S., to showcase how laundry appliances can be part of a smarter, more harmonious home. Together, they’re spotlighting products that simplify daily chores and make cohabitation more seamless.

A photo of couple in front of the small build-in wedding venue

With the Launderette of Love, LG is turning a simple household task into a celebration of love, laughter and life’s simple pleasures. It’s a reminder that even the most ordinary routines can become extraordinary with the right partner – and the right appliance.

 

As couples walk into this next chapter together, LG is there to support them, not just with machines that perform, but with tools that nurture connection. Because in the end, laundry isn’t just about clean clothes – it’s about the moments we share along the way.



Contributed by LG USA


 

# # #

#2025
