LG’s Marketing VP Shares Insights on Brand Transformation
LG Electronics has achieved a significant milestone by securing a spot in Interbrand’s Best Global Brands 2024. This accomplishment is the result of LG’s bold rebranding efforts. Kim Hyo-eun, head of Brand Management Division, Overseas Sales and Marketing Company at LG Electronics, shares her insights and the story behind this transformation. LG has embraced its evolution into a “Smart Life Solution Company,” redefining its identity to deliver innovation that enhances everyday life.
In an interview with Forbes, Kim shared insights into LG’s branding journey, highlighting the company’s commitment to its “Life’s Good” promise and its ethos of “brave optimism.” She emphasized the importance of creating meaningful connections through both internal and external communications, as well as engaging customers through products and campaigns that inspire positivity and confidence in the future.
As part of this transformation, LG has launched comprehensive branding initiatives, including targeted activities to engage younger generations like Gen Z. Campaigns such as “Optimism Your Feed” on TikTok and YouTube resonated strongly, amassing over 1.8 billion views and significantly boosting global engagement.
LG remains dedicated to evolving its brand and connecting with customers worldwide through innovative solutions and impactful communication strategies. Visit Forbes.com to learn more about LG’s vision for its transformative journey.
