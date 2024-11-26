Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG’s Marketing VP Talks About “Life’s Good” Brand Promise on Forbes BrandVoice

Beyond News 26/11/2024
Kim Hyo-eun, vice president of Brand Management Devision, Overseas Sales and Marketing Company at LG Electronics, recently shared compelling insights into the LG brand through Forbes BrandVoice. She discussed how LG is spearheading a meaningful business transformation, evolving into a “Smart Life Solution Company” and redefining its brand identity through a bold brand reinvention. Thanks to these efforts, LG was recognized as one of Interbrand’s Best Global 100 Brands for 2024.

VP Kim highlighted LG’s unwavering commitment to its brand promise, Life’s Good, and the ethos of “brave optimism” that lies at the heart of the company’s DNA. These principles guide LG’s mission to deliver innovative solutions that enhance everyday living while inspiring confidence in a brighter future.

Visit Forbes.com to hear VP Kim talk about LG’s transformative journey and its commitment to serving customers.

 

# # #

 

