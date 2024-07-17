LG’s Summer Spectacle: Revolutionary OLED TVs and Immersive Soundbars Bring the Stadium Home

With the stage set for an action-packed summer of sports, LG’s latest lineup of TVs and soundbars are here to bring every world-class play to life. To curate the most authentic spectator experience at home, LG is combining breathtaking visuals with mesmerizing audio, ensuring that every game-defining moment or demonstration of athletic brilliance can be viewed in all its glory.

As sport broadcasts in 4K resolution become more available, LG TVs are set to deliver the vibrant colors and lifelike clarity that fully immerse spectators in the unmistakable tension of a knockout competition this summer. Pairing 4K images with an ultra-large LG TV screen allows sports fans to fully engage with every crucial moment and celebration. From capturing the game-winning action to faithfully depicting the stadium’s energetic atmosphere, this powerful combination puts the viewer into the thick of the action with an unrivalled level of realism.

Powered by the α (Alpha) AI processor, which optimizes picture and audio quality, every detail of the game, down to each blade of grass and chant of the crowd, is presented with sharp and vivid clarity. The latest cutting-edge Alpha AI processors developed by LG also feature AI Super Upscaling1 with precise pixel-level image analysis, revealing the details and depth in the scene. Even when a broadcast is not in 4K, AI Super Upscaling intelligently enhances the resolution of the incoming signal to transform it into detailed 4K images. Using advanced algorithms to increase pixel density, LG TVs ensure that every shot on goal and thrilling play is displayed with clarity, so not a single moment is missed.

For tailored viewing experiences, LG TVs offer several versatile settings such as Sports Mode, which adds greater clarity to the players’ movements and expressions. Another aspect that sets LG TVs apart is the ability to render fast-paced games with precision. TruMotion technology, which offers five different options, helps boost the clarity of fast movements such as a pass, shot or dunk. The LG OLED evo M, G and C series have all been VESA certified with a ClearMR 9000 rating, meaning they boast 85 to 95 times more clear pixels than blurry ones.

The LG OLED and QNED TVs have wide viewing angles that let viewers share those ‘where were you?’ sports moments with family and friends, who can watch from practically anywhere in the room. The ultimate sports viewing experience is attainable through LG OLED’s self-lit pixels that emit light in all directions, or QNED’s Quantum Dot and NanoCell color technologies which deliver crisp, vivid pictures from every angle.

To cater to the unique needs and preferences of every sports fanatic, LG OLED TVs come in various sizes. For larger rooms, the ideal option could be the ultra-large 97-inch model which places them at the heart of every play and celebration. For smaller rooms, LG OLED TV models start at 42 inches to let viewers watch the big game without sacrificing image clarity or detail. LG’s newest QNED TVs are available from 43 to 98 inches, so there’s something for every type of fan.

LG’s convenient Sports Portal2 has been introduced as a hub for sports channels, live content, match schedules, scores and more. This new feature lets viewers use keywords to search the web and offers curated lists of major sports leagues and apps to personalize the sports entertainment experience.

LG TVs’ Multi-View feature, powered by the Alpha 11 processor, divides the screen into four sections so that users can watch four different sources of content at once. This advanced feature delivers unmatched flexibility on top of highly immersive sports viewing experiences.

The latest Alpha processor also uses AI to optimize the audio experience. For example, AI Sound Pro enriches sound by utilizing the virtual 11.1.2 surround sound from the TV’s built-in speaker system, effectively capturing the stadium’s distinctive ambiance and injecting it into the living room.

LG’s OLED and QNED TVs effortlessly pair with LG’s compatible soundbars through WOWCAST Built-in.3 Notably, WOW Orchestra creates three-dimensional audio with the TV’s built-in speakers and separate soundbar working in harmony to unify sounds and envelope viewers with dynamic soundscapes, making it feel like they’re in the stadium themselves.

Geared up with a center up-firing speaker and AI-powered tuning, LG soundbars harness the power of Dolby Atmos to transform the home into a stadium of spectators. Dolby Atmos provides immersive audio experiences from the crisp snap of a ball being kicked to the thunderous applause cascading around viewers. The added height channel vividly captures the movement of players and the roar of the crowd, with sound emitting from multiple directions to achieve a new level of realism. Timely, as some sporting events this summer will be broadcast in 5.1.4 immersive audio, creating a dome of surround sound for greater spatial realism.

LG soundbars’ center up-firing speaker also delivers clear dialogue, so viewers can catch the commentator’s every word. Combined with LG’s Triple Level Spatial Sound Technology, the three-dimensional sound experience is further enhanced by utilizing multiple audio channels and height effects to add a virtual mid-layer. This helps fans feel like they are almost beside the athletes, hearing the subtlest details across the auditory landscape.