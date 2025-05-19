“Life’s Good” During Ramadan: Celebrating Family, Faith and Togetherness

To bring this message to life, LG MEA invited hundreds of creators across the region not to promote products – but to open their homes and share their stories. They welcomed viewers into their homes, showed off their family recipes and introduced the people closest to them. The response was truly heartwarming, with over 61 million total views from Iraq to Saudi Arabia and Algeria – and total engagements reaching more than 2 million – filling social feeds with authentic, unscripted Ramadan moments.

What stood out wasn’t just the reach – it was the way these stories resonated across cultures and communities. This wasn’t a polished, top-down campaign – it was a bottom-up celebration. From every story posted came thousands of shares, heartfelt comments and emotional responses.