“Life’s Good” During Ramadan: Celebrating Family, Faith and Togetherness
As the Ramadan crescent lit up the sky, so did a spirit of generosity, togetherness and reflection. For LG Middle East and Africa (MEA), this sacred season wasn’t seen as a marketing opportunity – it was embraced as a deeply human one. That’s why this year’s Ramadan campaign wasn’t driven by product briefs or sales targets. It came from a simple belief: Life’s Good When Shared – especially when shared with family.
Ramadan is as much about family as it is about fasting. From preparing iftar with love to gathering around the table at sunset, every moment is an act of care. This deep emotional connection inspired a campaign that celebrates life’s simple joys at home, supported quietly and seamlessly by LG innovations working behind the scenes. With Life’s Good When Shared, LG set out to remind us all of what truly matters.
“We wanted to honor the warmth and togetherness Ramadan evokes in the home,” said Phil Jung, MEA Region representative of LG Electronics. “For us, ‘Life’s Good’ means making life easier, more comfortable and connected for everyone. Ramadan beautifully reflects this spirit.”
To bring this message to life, LG MEA invited hundreds of creators across the region not to promote products – but to open their homes and share their stories. They welcomed viewers into their homes, showed off their family recipes and introduced the people closest to them. The response was truly heartwarming, with over 61 million total views from Iraq to Saudi Arabia and Algeria – and total engagements reaching more than 2 million – filling social feeds with authentic, unscripted Ramadan moments.
What stood out wasn’t just the reach – it was the way these stories resonated across cultures and communities. This wasn’t a polished, top-down campaign – it was a bottom-up celebration. From every story posted came thousands of shares, heartfelt comments and emotional responses.
Instead of glowing product reviews, what surfaced were deeply personal connections. Comments like “This reminds me of my mother,” “This made me smile” and “This is what Ramadan feels like” flooded in, showing how authentic storytelling can touch hearts far beyond a typical campaign.
This Ramadan, LG didn’t try to sell a story – it created space for families to tell their own. And with every dish served, hug given and smile captured, one thing became clear: Life’s truly good when it’s shared.
Contributed by LG Middle East and Africa
# # #