[On the Job] A Day of a “Water Sommelier” at LG Water Science Lab

LG’s Water Research: A Passion for Safer, Better-Tasting H2O

LG employs scientifically-proven methods to safeguard the water quality provided by its purifiers, including those in other LG appliances such as refrigerators. While the primary focus is on filtration systems, research also encompasses water composition and impurity analysis, crucial for optimal performance across various appliances, such as preventing water spots on dishware in dishwashers.

Certified by the Korea Laboratory Accreditation Scheme, the LG Water Science Lab conducts thousands of tests annually to verify water safety and taste. The lab utilizes the latest technologies to detect harmful substances at microscopic levels (0.001 parts per million) and ensures compliance with industry safety standards.