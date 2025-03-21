We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[On the Job] A Day of a “Water Sommelier” at LG Water Science Lab
World Water Day, observed every year on March 22, serves as a reminder to all of the importance of clean drinking water. It brings attention to global challenges such as water scarcity and pollution, advocating for collective efforts to ensure universal access to safe water. At the forefront of this mission is the LG Water Science Lab, dedicated to developing solutions that help provide customers with the highest quality water. In honor of World Water Day, this article takes a look at the essential work of the lab’s passionate and highly-trained experts, known as “water sommeliers.”
A Water Sommelier’s Daily Routine: The Science of Taste
Dedicated to making a real difference, LG’s water sommeliers analyze the taste and quality of water with the same level of precision as wine sommeliers evaluate wine. Their role is to ensure that water from LG’s premium water purifiers and filtration systems is as safe and refreshing as possible.
The Water Science Lab’s water evaluation process begins with meticulously prepared samples to prevent contamination. Given that water’s flavor and scent can be influenced by the slightest changes in the testing environment, water sommeliers avoid heavily seasoned foods, alcohol or cigarette smoke before testing. They conduct “blind” sensory evaluations to assess water taste and use state-of-the-art equipment to analyze water components for impurities. Beyond sensory evaluations and quality analysis, their responsibilities include product research and filter development, contributing to the advancement of LG’s filtration technologies for consistently pure and great-tasting water.
LG’s Water Research: A Passion for Safer, Better-Tasting H2O
LG employs scientifically-proven methods to safeguard the water quality provided by its purifiers, including those in other LG appliances such as refrigerators. While the primary focus is on filtration systems, research also encompasses water composition and impurity analysis, crucial for optimal performance across various appliances, such as preventing water spots on dishware in dishwashers.
Certified by the Korea Laboratory Accreditation Scheme, the LG Water Science Lab conducts thousands of tests annually to verify water safety and taste. The lab utilizes the latest technologies to detect harmful substances at microscopic levels (0.001 parts per million) and ensures compliance with industry safety standards.
Collaborating with leading experts and international organizations, LG is doing its part to address emerging water quality challenges. The lab has developed its own testing protocols for precise evaluation and continuous improvement of filtration technologies. Through extensive research and a global network of water specialists and scientific advisors, the lab has established itself as a world-class authority in water science.
The Water Science Lab also collaborates internally with LG departments that develop water-related solutions, sharing insights to enhance product performance.
“Delicious Water” Through Expertise and Innovation
The taste of water is influenced by its mineral composition, affecting flavor, mouthfeel and finish. To ensure a refreshing and neutral taste, LG continuously refines its purification systems, balancing beneficial minerals while eliminating unwanted odors and flavors. LG tailors its filtration systems according to regional water quality and customer feedback, constantly reevaluating and fine-tuning filters for improved consistency.
The lab plays a key role in defining and delivering “delicious water.” By analyzing regional water quality and collaborating with certified water sommeliers from the Korean Water Sommeliers Association, LG has created a comprehensive water quality map. Via regular testing, the lab helps guarantee that water from LG purifiers matches the taste preferences of its customers.
Innovating Water Filtration for a Sustainable Future
LG Water Science Lab’s research goes beyond taste profiling to address broader water quality issues. Traditional reverse osmosis systems, commonly used in regions with high water hardness and turbidity, are known to generate significant wastewater. To address this, LG has developed direct-flow filtration systems that eliminate contaminants while reducing water waste, preserving essential minerals and ensuring a stable and efficient supply of water.
As global water challenges intensify, LG remains committed to monitoring conditions and leading the future of water purification through innovative technologies for cleaner, safer drinking water.
