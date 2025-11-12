We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[On the Job] A Day With Charles Lonergan, Manufacturing Director at LG’s Tennessee Smart Factory
Tucked in the heart of Tennessee, LG’s smart factory is a modern marvel – designed for speed, precision and innovation. At the helm is Charles Lonergan, Manufacturing Director, whose steady leadership keeps this high-tech operation running smoothly. We spent a day with Charles to learn more about his role, the technology behind the factory and what it takes to lead one of LG’s most advanced production sites.
From Inspection to Innovation: A Day in the Life
Charles oversees the production of LG’s front load washers, top load washers, dryers and the sleek WashTower. His day starts the same way, every day – with a walk across the factory floor.
“Each day starts with a walk-through,” he says. “We check equipment, review workflow and make sure everything’s set to hit our production targets.” Mornings are all about quality. Charles and his team review every production line to ensure each unit meets LG’s standards. As the day goes on, meetings shift focus to what’s ahead: upcoming products, refining processes and tracking performance metrics. “No two days are exactly the same,” Charles says. “But the goal always is – run better, solve faster and never stop improving.”
A Fully Integrated Manufacturing Ecosystem
One of the things that makes this plant unique is how much happens under one roof. From injection molding and metal stamping to painting and packaging, nearly every part of the process is handled on-site.
“This level of vertical integration gives us complete control over quality and timing,” Charles explains. Take the unmanned logistics warehouse, for example – it stores large, molded components and uses smart trolleys to move them through the facility. The system tracks inventory, controls curing time and ensures parts arrive at the next station right when they’re needed.
High-Tech Meets Hands-On Training
With a factory powered by automation – Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) and AI-based inspection tools – keeping everything running smoothly takes serious know-how.
“To support all this tech, we built hands-on training programs from the ground up,” Charles says. “That’s been key to stabilizing operations and helping our team work confidently with advanced systems.” Ongoing training is a must, especially in an industry where technology keeps evolving. The Tennessee team is making sure its skills evolve just as quickly.
Quality Built Into Every Step
At this factory, quality isn’t a final check – it’s built into every phase. The team uses a three-stage process: raw material checks, 100 percent inspection of each unit for function and appearance, and final sampling before shipment. AI vision systems help verify precise fastening. Multi-camera setups monitor each unit’s key checkpoints. These technologies help catch errors early, before they become issues down the line.
Innovation From Day One
This factory was built to be smart from the start. That gave Charles and his team the chance to design workflows around automation and robotics – rather than adding them later. Robots handle complex or physically demanding tasks. AGVs and AMRs navigate the space using QR codes and LiDAR. Workers, meanwhile, focus on higher-value responsibilities, making the whole operation more efficient and safer. “Robotics aren’t just for show,” says Charles. “They’re woven into our everyday workflow.”
Pride in Progress: From Construction to High-Volume Production
Charles has been with the Tennessee plant since day one – literally.
“I’ve been here since before the first wall went up,” he says. “Now we’re producing over 300 units per hour. That’s something to be proud of.” The journey hasn’t always been easy – ramping up operations and fine-tuning quality took time. But every challenge helped the team grow stronger and more agile. “Continuous improvement is just how we operate,” Charles says. “We’re always thinking about what’s next.”
Work, Life and Balance
Leadership at this level is demanding – but Charles makes it a point to protect his time, both at work and at home. “I rely on daily planning, time-blocking and a strong support system,” he says. “Time with family is just as important as hitting production goals. You can’t give your best at work if things aren’t balanced outside of it.”
Looking Ahead
Charles’s story is part of a bigger picture – LG’s commitment to smarter, more sustainable manufacturing. With his eye on the future and a passion for progress, Charles is helping lead LG’s Tennessee Smart Factory into a new era of intelligent production.
