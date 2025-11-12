[On the Job] A Day With Charles Lonergan, Manufacturing Director at LG’s Tennessee Smart Factory

From Inspection to Innovation: A Day in the Life

Charles oversees the production of LG’s front load washers, top load washers, dryers and the sleek WashTower. His day starts the same way, every day – with a walk across the factory floor.

“Each day starts with a walk-through,” he says. “We check equipment, review workflow and make sure everything’s set to hit our production targets.” Mornings are all about quality. Charles and his team review every production line to ensure each unit meets LG’s standards. As the day goes on, meetings shift focus to what’s ahead: upcoming products, refining processes and tracking performance metrics. “No two days are exactly the same,” Charles says. “But the goal always is – run better, solve faster and never stop improving.”

A Fully Integrated Manufacturing Ecosystem

One of the things that makes this plant unique is how much happens under one roof. From injection molding and metal stamping to painting and packaging, nearly every part of the process is handled on-site.