[On the Job] The LG Brand Book: Inspired by Brave Optimism

The journey began when Park Sol-mi joined LG as its head copywriter. In this role, Park was exposed to various efforts and projects undertaken by the company’s offices across the globe, gaining an unrivaled understanding of LG’s brave optimism by speaking to the heart of the company – its employees. “My team and I could see what it truly means to be LG from a completely new perspective,” said Park. “We agreed it would be a shame to keep this to ourselves, so we began interviewing our amazing colleagues to publish a book that would effectively convey the essence of LG.”

Over 15 months, she interviewed a total of 47 people including former and current executives and employees working for different business units and regions. She even paid visits to retired executives and travelled around the country to meet a technician working at LG’s service center. All these unique narratives came together to capture the essence of LG.