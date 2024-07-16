We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Only the Essentials: How LG OLED TVs Harmonize With Lifestyles and Interior Designs
While the appearance of most appliances rarely changes, the television’s aesthetic is constantly evolving through its vibrant display. Positioned prominently in most people’s living rooms, the TV serves as a window to another world, transforming the space into a stadium one moment and providing panoramic views of the great outdoors the next. The atmosphere of the room often hinges on the placement of this essential device.
To ensure their design complements any room, LG’s latest lineup of TVs boasts a thinner form and slimmer bezels, providing complete immersion whether watching shows, films or playing games. These efforts extend to reducing the number of cables to eliminate clutter and visual distractions around the screen. Additionally, LG has paid close attention to the design of peripheral devices, such as soundbars, to ensure they harmonize with the room’s overall aesthetic. The driving force behind this new design direction is a deeper appreciation for people’s ever-evolving daily lives.Nowadays, people invest considerable time and effort into the layout and design of their homes, often seeking ways to place their TV in locations that better match their lifestyle, rather than simply following its conventional placement in the living room. The TV is evolving in response to emerging trends, more diverse lifestyles and consumers’ changing needs.
Photo credit (from left to right): the_starship from reddit (Model: OLED65G1), @zzomae_home (Model: OLED65A2MNA)
More Thoughtful Living Spaces
Naturally integrating a large TV screen into its surroundings can be challenging. While most large TVs tend to dominate the design of a living space, a large LG TV complements the interior, adding unique design elements that enhance depth and ambiance.
Photo credit (from left to right): @na.g__2 (model: OLED65B1VNA), Nice_Implement_2594 from reddit (model: OLED77G1)
The best decorated living rooms all have one thing in common: a TV that naturally integrates with the rest of the space under a unifying theme. To help home designers achieve this, LG OLED TVs fit flush to the wall like a picture frame, transforming the space to resemble an art gallery when placed centrally. These designs utilize the TV as a focal point to set the tone and evoke desired emotions, clearly emphasizing the TV as the ‘main character’ without compromising the room’s elegance and identity. This is why LG emphasizes the ‘essentials’ when designing LG OLED TVs, focusing on the inherent value of the TV in everyday life to create designs that bring people closer to their dream home.
Photo credit (from left to right): @twetwe_maison (model: OLED65G1), @today_daisy_ (model: 55LX1QKNA)
Seamlessly Blending into Living Spaces
Today’s TVs must be able to blend into their surroundings. While large-screen TVs often look best mounted on the wall, small and medium-sized TVs can be placed anywhere in the room to match the user’s lifestyle.
TV stands are providing people with the freedom to position their TVs where design and functionality are maximized. The simple yet elegant LG OLED Gallery Stand1 accentuates content by resembling a canvas on an easel. Similar to the LG OLED Objet Collection Posé, this design frees up space and can serve as a room partition, offering new perspectives on interior design with a back that doesn’t need to be hidden away.
Flawless Designs Pay Attention to Unseen Elements
As lifestyles diversify and spaces expressing individuality increase, LG is innovating TVs that consider every design element, even the parts that are normally out of sight like the back of the TV. This helps them blend naturally into any space and achieve an unmatched sense of ‘harmony.’ To strike the ideal balance between elegance and functionality, every ornament and piece of furniture, including the TV, must harmonize under one concept. This desire for ‘harmony’ in the home is bringing exterior elements, such as natural light and natural materials, into the home as if they were seamlessly flowing from the outside to the inside. This is known as the “biophilic” design trend.
This image was created to aid understanding
A ‘biophilic’ décor incorporates natural materials like stone, wood and metal while utilizing nature’s most iconic colors and textures, appealing to our innate connection to the natural world. This emerging concept promotes the use of large windows to fill the house with natural light and the ‘planterior’ trend, which employs plants to elevate the ambiance, transforming the interior into a natural space for healing and relaxation. LG’s new design direction for its TVs aligns with ‘biophilic’ values, emphasizing visual comfort in a natural setting.
To keep pace with these trends and accommodate lifestyle changes, LG recognized the need to focus on details it had previously overlooked. This is why LG has redesigned the back panel of its TVs.
This image was created to aid understanding
Inspired by the tranquility found in nature, LG added a rustic sensibility to the LG OLED evo C4’s modern design with the ‘Statement Stone’ pattern. This feature mimics the look and texture of stone, adding depth and elegance to the space, while its natural ‘Umber Brown’ shade reinvents the back panel with a warm, nature-inspired tone. The emotions this design evokes harmonize with emerging trends, such as the ‘biophilic’ concept.
This image was created to aid understanding
The stand design, which has also evolved to suit different usage environments, is no different. With stands evolving with new TV designs, LG added a height adjustment function to some stands.2 Although this may seem minor at first glance, its impact goes beyond expectations by allowing nearby devices, such as soundbars, to be positioned in a way that harmonizes with the TV as well as users’ diverse lifestyles.
This image was created to aid understanding
The same principles have been applied to the LG OLED M, the world’s first wireless OLED TV.3 To conceal peripheral devices and neatly organize the device’s cables, LG has removed every wire except the power cable with its Zero Connect Box,4 which wirelessly transmits video and audio to keep the area around the TV simple and clutter-free. By implementing a design that considers hidden, easily missed design details, the LG OLED M gives homeowners the opportunity to curate a space for their distinctive lifestyles.
By aiming for design perfection down to the smallest details, LG is developing TVs that naturally merge with the interior design without losing sight of the essential elements that make a TV so important in everyday life.
To learn more about how the LG HE Design Lab is providing new experiences that fit unique lifestyle with only the essentials, stay tuned to LG Newsroom.
1 LG OLED Gallery Stand requires separate purchase.
2 Applies to LG OLED evo G4 55/65 models.
3 The phrase “world’s first wireless OLED” refers to OLED televisions with 120Hz 4k connectivity.
4 The TV and Zero Connect Box both require a power connection during operation.