Only the Essentials: How LG OLED TVs Harmonize With Lifestyles and Interior Designs

Seamlessly Blending into Living Spaces

Today’s TVs must be able to blend into their surroundings. While large-screen TVs often look best mounted on the wall, small and medium-sized TVs can be placed anywhere in the room to match the user’s lifestyle.

TV stands are providing people with the freedom to position their TVs where design and functionality are maximized. The simple yet elegant LG OLED Gallery Stand1 accentuates content by resembling a canvas on an easel. Similar to the LG OLED Objet Collection Posé, this design frees up space and can serve as a room partition, offering new perspectives on interior design with a back that doesn’t need to be hidden away.

Flawless Designs Pay Attention to Unseen Elements

As lifestyles diversify and spaces expressing individuality increase, LG is innovating TVs that consider every design element, even the parts that are normally out of sight like the back of the TV. This helps them blend naturally into any space and achieve an unmatched sense of ‘harmony.’ To strike the ideal balance between elegance and functionality, every ornament and piece of furniture, including the TV, must harmonize under one concept. This desire for ‘harmony’ in the home is bringing exterior elements, such as natural light and natural materials, into the home as if they were seamlessly flowing from the outside to the inside. This is known as the “biophilic” design trend.