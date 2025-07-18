We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
People, Planet and Positive Optimism: The Power of Meaningful Connections
What’s it like to live on Rebbenesøya – a remote Norwegian island more than 450 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle?
For Ann Eileen Lennert, an environmental anthropologist deeply passionate about nature, it’s both her sanctuary and workplace. There, she works with a kelp restoration project that explores the bonds between humans and the sea, finding purpose and peace along the way. Although her work often takes her far from her family, Ann has discovered that true connections can thrive – even across great distances.
Through a short documentary-style brand film, Ann’s story takes center stage in LG’s latest campaign, Radio Optimism, which highlights the meaning of genuine connections beyond superficial interactions in an era of growing disconnection.
We sat down with Ann to hear more about her life, her outlook and what “connectedness” truly means.
Q. It’s wonderful to meet you! Can you briefly introduce yourself?
I’m an environmental anthropologist studying how people connect and interact with nature – how that bond can inspire conservation, restoration and a shared sense of responsibility. That we care. My work often takes me to remote areas, like Rebbenesøya, where building community and motivation through these efforts is at the heart of what I do.
Q. LG’s Radio Optimism campaign focuses on connectedness. What drew you to this project?
At first, I thought of “connectedness” simply as staying close to my family while being physically apart. But over time, the idea expanded for me. It includes our connection to nature, to places and to one another.
That’s why the campaign felt so natural to me – it goes beyond superficial interactions and speaks to something much deeper. I honestly didn’t expect this emotional depth from a brand I typically associate with electronics. It was a pleasant and meaningful surprise.
Q. What do you value most in your relationships? What makes a connection truly meaningful, especially when time together is limited?
For me, nothing compares to face-to-face interactions – you can read body language, feel someone’s energy and connect on a deeper level.
I treasure relationships where, even after a long time apart, it feels like no time has passed once we’re together. That’s a real connection.
Family is especially important. Ours is small, and we live far from relatives, so we work hard to stay close, honest and emotionally present despite the distance.
Q. Being away from your children must be challenging. How do you stay connected with them?
It is hard, of course. But I deeply value the time we do spend together and try to keep our connection strong, even when we’re apart.
I involve my children in my work – whether that’s fieldwork, sailing or even free diving. Sharing these experiences helps us stay in sync and grow closer, even when I am away.
One of my favorite moments in the LG film was hearing the personalized song my children helped create through Radio Optimism. They mentioned many kind things of how they view me, not to mention my “embarrassing llama sweater” and “kelp earrings” – it was so sweet and funny, and a real reflection of how close we are as a family.
Q. Does music play a big role in your life?
Absolutely! Music sets the tone for our moods and memories. We have special playlists for things like summer holidays, and I often start my day with a happy song.
It’s amazing how a song can instantly transport you back to a specific moment in time and reconnect you to memories.
Q. If you could create a personalized Radio Optimism song for someone, who would it be?
I’d love to create one for my mother. She’s a big music lover and is going through a tough time right now. A song would be a heartfelt way to support and connect with her.
I’d also make one for my children – something playful about our shared memories, maybe even teasing them a little about who should take out the trash or empty the dishwasher. I believe in celebrating small, joyful moments however we can.
Q. Your optimism really shines through when you talk about your work and family. How do you nurture it?
I’ve been called a “ray of optimism”, and I think it comes from spending time in nature – and sharing those moments with my family.
Nature teaches you perspective, humility and awe. And living in a close-knit community like Rebbenesøya helps too. My neighbors are kind, and there’s a deep sense of mutual care. We look out for one another.
Even on difficult days, I look for what I call a “positive prize” – something small to lift me up, whether it’s cooking, listening to music or simply going for a walk.
Q. What’s next for you? Any projects or plans you’re excited about?
I want to continue exploring how connecting with nature and participating in citizen science activities can change people’s perceptions and care towards the environment. One of my biggest dreams is to establish underwater gardens, inspired by Korea’s Haenyeo! Learning from their wisdom and exploring what might be possible even in places like the Arctic Circle would be incredibly exciting.
This kind of work fuels me. It’s all about rebuilding our bonds and creating meaningful connections: with people, with nature and with a common goal. I believe this can create new values, experiences and memories, and I want our children and grandchildren to have these memories and connections too. That’s where I find happiness and motivation.
Life’s Good when we’re connected with a song.
Watch Ann’s story come to life in the Radio Optimism film (here), and create your own personalized song for someone special at RadioOptimism.lg.com.
# # #