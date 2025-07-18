People, Planet and Positive Optimism: The Power of Meaningful Connections

Q. Being away from your children must be challenging. How do you stay connected with them?

It is hard, of course. But I deeply value the time we do spend together and try to keep our connection strong, even when we’re apart.

I involve my children in my work – whether that’s fieldwork, sailing or even free diving. Sharing these experiences helps us stay in sync and grow closer, even when I am away.

One of my favorite moments in the LG film was hearing the personalized song my children helped create through Radio Optimism. They mentioned many kind things of how they view me, not to mention my “embarrassing llama sweater” and “kelp earrings” – it was so sweet and funny, and a real reflection of how close we are as a family.

Q. Does music play a big role in your life?

Absolutely! Music sets the tone for our moods and memories. We have special playlists for things like summer holidays, and I often start my day with a happy song.

It’s amazing how a song can instantly transport you back to a specific moment in time and reconnect you to memories.

Q. If you could create a personalized Radio Optimism song for someone, who would it be?

I’d love to create one for my mother. She’s a big music lover and is going through a tough time right now. A song would be a heartfelt way to support and connect with her.

I’d also make one for my children – something playful about our shared memories, maybe even teasing them a little about who should take out the trash or empty the dishwasher. I believe in celebrating small, joyful moments however we can.

Q. Your optimism really shines through when you talk about your work and family. How do you nurture it?

I’ve been called a “ray of optimism”, and I think it comes from spending time in nature – and sharing those moments with my family.

Nature teaches you perspective, humility and awe. And living in a close-knit community like Rebbenesøya helps too. My neighbors are kind, and there’s a deep sense of mutual care. We look out for one another.

Even on difficult days, I look for what I call a “positive prize” – something small to lift me up, whether it’s cooking, listening to music or simply going for a walk.