Promoting Physical Wellness With the 10K Race in the Heart of Bangkok
LG believes that the key to a happy life lies in embracing and spreading optimism. The company is committed to initiatives that encourage communities to engage in activities promoting physical health and fitness.
Last month, LG Thailand presented the “Kao Ta Jai 10K Thailand Championship 2024 Presented by LG,” a 10-kilometer race held at Sanam Luang in the heart of Bangkok. The event was hosted in collaboration with the Step Challenge Association, Thailand’s Department of Health, Thai Health Promotion Foundation, Athletics Association of Thailand and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).
The ‘Kao Ta Jai 10K Thailand Championship 2024 Presented by LG’ has set a new benchmark for international competition events. Supported by the Athletics Association of Thailand, the event focuses on ensuring a safe race route, certified distances and official statistics of the running results for all participants.
The primary goal of the event was to promote activities for better physical health and foster a strong sense of community connected by exercise. As an official sponsor, LG Thailand aimed to inspire people in Thailand to take joy in exercising by running together in a setting filled with positive energy.
Attracting over 7,000 participants, the event garnered significant interest from health-conscious individuals. The high level of engagement reflects a growing awareness among Thai people about the importance of taking care of one’s health and demonstrates how ‘Life’s Good’ when the community gathers together to share the joy of exercise.
In addition, the event was designed to inspire and encourage Thai people to engage in more physical activity and exercise, which can lessen the burden on medical personnel and lower the risk factors for chronic diseases in the country. As more people in Thailand maintain good health, the national healthcare system will continue to improve.
To hype up the grand event even further, more than 500 LG members in Thailand participated in this marathon, including LG employees in Bangkok who joined with their friends and loved ones, LG staff from the Thailand Factory in Rayong province, as well as LG’s partners. Moreover, LG Thailand also set up the ’Countdown 50 days, 500K steps, Kaotajai 10K Championship 2024 Presented by LG’ internal activity, encouraging all employees to increase their steps and exercise in preparation for the marathon. The winner of this activity took a total of 1,002,939 steps in 50 days.
After completing the race, participants could visit the LG booth to learn more about the company’s latest innovative products and how LG creates a better life for all. To discover how other LG offices are spreading the ‘Life’s Good’ brand philosophy, visit the LG Newsroom.
Contributed by LG Thailand
