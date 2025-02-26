We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Protecting Nature’s Wonders: Times Square Billboard Campaign Stars the Endangered Species of “The Americas”
A “Better Life for All” is only possible when we take care of the world we share – a belief that drives LG’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship. As part of this mission, LG has unveiled the fifth installment of its “LG Endangered Species Series” on its iconic Times Square billboard, this time highlighting species across North and South America that are facing serious challenges.
Throughout 2024, LG has used its high-profile digital display to showcase the beauty and significance of some of the world’s most vulnerable creatures. Previous campaigns have featured the snow leopard, bald eagle, sea lion and red wolf, bringing them to life through breathtaking 3D visuals. These stunning representations serve as a reminder of the importance of preserving nature’s delicate balance.
The latest addition to the series, released on February 18, features the monarch butterfly – an iconic species whose seasonal migration between southern Canada and Mexico has been increasingly disrupted by changing environmental conditions. This striking visual underscores the importance of habitat preservation and responsible stewardship of natural resources to help safeguard the future of these delicate creatures.
Looking ahead to 2025, LG is deepening its commitment by becoming the official partner of The Americas, a new nature documentary series by NBC. With one of the most ambitious production budgets in the history of natural history documentaries, this series explores the lives of remarkable species across the continent. Narrated by Academy Award winner Tom Hanks and featuring a soundtrack by legendary composer Hans Zimmer, The Americas promises to be an awe-inspiring storytelling experience.
As part of this partnership, LG will bring several species featured in The Americas to life on its Times Square billboard, using cutting-edge 3D technology to highlight their extraordinary beauty. Additionally, LG and NBC are launching the “LG Wonderbox Showcase 2025” competition, inviting U.S. university students to creatively express their vision for a thriving, sustainable future through original animation. Winners will receive scholarships of up to USD 25,000, mentorship from top creatives and the opportunity to have their work displayed on one of the world’s most famous digital billboards.
Beyond digital engagement, LG continues to support real-world conservation efforts through community-driven initiatives. Last summer, the company partnered with the world-famous New York Yankees to encourage fans to contribute to wildlife conservation programs. Those who participated received a plush animal and an adoption certificate as a token of appreciation for their support of habitat restoration and endangered species research.
Through these initiatives, LG is combining technology, storytelling and creativity to inspire collective action in support of a more sustainable future. By working with leading organizations and encouraging the next generation to get involved, LG continues to demonstrate its commitment to a world where people and nature can thrive together. With each campaign, partnership and innovation, the company reaffirms its vision for a “Better Life for All” – one where future generations can enjoy the beauty and diversity of our planet for years to come.
