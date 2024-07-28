We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Reimagining Home Appliance Design at the Warsaw Grand Theatre
LG is committed to enhancing daily life through the synergy of art and technology, infusing each product lineup with equal measures of innovation and design. Even appliances primarily focused on functionality are now crafted with an eye for design versatility, as exemplified by the company’s high-performance air conditioners.
At the end of June, LG Poland unveiled its latest ARTCOOL and DUALCOOL air conditioners at a special event held at Warsaw’s Grand Theatre and National Opera. This presentation highlighted the unique blend of advanced technology and sophisticated aesthetics that define these air conditioners.
This event showcased LG’s most visually striking air conditioners to date, offering ballet and opera enthusiasts a chance to experience firsthand how modern technology and art can create a new level of appreciation for both realms.
As the venue is home to the Polish National Ballet, the presentation featured a photograph exhibition by Ewa Krasucka, an artist who has dedicated more than two decades to capturing the beauty of dance. Krasucka’s stunning images of ballet dancers in elegant poses were displayed throughout the venue, blending harmoniously with the theatre’s sophisticated interior and LG’s air conditioners.
Photo credits: Polish National Opera
LG’s energy-efficient ARTCOOL Gallery air conditioners are distinguished by their design, which seeks to complement the space instead of disturbing it. The LG ARTCOOL Gallery LCD mode features a screen that display images and receive photos from smartphones, while the photo version allows users to showcase their favorite artwork, adding a personalize touch to their space. LG ARTCOOL air conditioners not only deliver comfortable room conditions and high energy efficiency, but they also introduce new design elements to home interiors, as demonstrated by the visualizations created by Paweł Jurkiewicz Studio alongside Adriana Ponikiewska of adpo studio.
Photo credits: Paweł Jurkiewicz, Adrianna Ponikiewska
“My dedicated tenement interior presents the aesthetic values of the LG ARTCOOL Gallery air conditioner. Its ambiance was curated to show how even technical elements, like an air conditioner, can blend into a classic apartment with ease,” said interior designer Paweł Jurkiewicz. “Thanks to its technical properties, the air conditioner can hang as low as 150 centimeters above the floor, like a picture frame, which served as the inspiration for the LG ARTCOOL Gallery model. A typically masked device has become a decorative element, giving designers the freedom to choose its perfect location. On one hand, the air conditioner promises efficient operation, while on the other, users need not worry about it visually disturbing the décor’s harmony.”
Photo credits: Paweł Jurkiewicz, Adrianna Ponikiewska
LG consistently demonstrates that its products combine innovation with premium design, offering solutions that enrich and facilitate consumers’ everyday lives to ensure ‘Life’s Good.’ For more stories on how the company is redefining the design of home appliances, whether they’re in clear view or not, please visit LG Newsroom.
Contributed by LG Poland
# # #