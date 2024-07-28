Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Reimagining Home Appliance Design at the Warsaw Grand Theatre

Beyond News 29/07/2024
A photo of LG products on display at the Warsaw Grand Theater

LG is committed to enhancing daily life through the synergy of art and technology, infusing each product lineup with equal measures of innovation and design. Even appliances primarily focused on functionality are now crafted with an eye for design versatility, as exemplified by the company’s high-performance air conditioners.

A photo of people looking at LG products on display at the Warsaw Grand Theater

At the end of June, LG Poland unveiled its latest ARTCOOL and DUALCOOL air conditioners at a special event held at Warsaw’s Grand Theatre and National Opera. This presentation highlighted the unique blend of advanced technology and sophisticated aesthetics that define these air conditioners.

A photo of LG air conditioners on display at the Warsaw Grand Theater

This event showcased LG’s most visually striking air conditioners to date, offering ballet and opera enthusiasts a chance to experience firsthand how modern technology and art can create a new level of appreciation for both realms.

A photo of a man explaining an LG air conditioner on display at the Warsaw Grand Theater, with a back view of people listening to the explanation

As the venue is home to the Polish National Ballet, the presentation featured a photograph exhibition by Ewa Krasucka, an artist who has dedicated more than two decades to capturing the beauty of dance. Krasucka’s stunning images of ballet dancers in elegant poses were displayed throughout the venue, blending harmoniously with the theatre’s sophisticated interior and LG’s air conditioners.

A photo of DUALCOOL on display at the Warsaw Grand Theater

Photo credits: Polish National Opera

LG’s energy-efficient ARTCOOL Gallery air conditioners are distinguished by their design, which seeks to complement the space instead of disturbing it. The LG ARTCOOL Gallery LCD mode features a screen that display images and receive photos from smartphones, while the photo version allows users to showcase their favorite artwork, adding a personalize touch to their space. LG ARTCOOL air conditioners not only deliver comfortable room conditions and high energy efficiency, but they also introduce new design elements to home interiors, as demonstrated by the visualizations created by Paweł Jurkiewicz Studio alongside Adriana Ponikiewska of adpo studio.

A photo of a living room elegantly decorated in beige tones

Photo credits: Paweł Jurkiewicz, Adrianna Ponikiewska

“My dedicated tenement interior presents the aesthetic values of the LG ARTCOOL Gallery air conditioner. Its ambiance was curated to show how even technical elements, like an air conditioner, can blend into a classic apartment with ease,” said interior designer Paweł Jurkiewicz. “Thanks to its technical properties, the air conditioner can hang as low as 150 centimeters above the floor, like a picture frame, which served as the inspiration for the LG ARTCOOL Gallery model. A typically masked device has become a decorative element, giving designers the freedom to choose its perfect location. On one hand, the air conditioner promises efficient operation, while on the other, users need not worry about it visually disturbing the décor’s harmony.”

A photo of the kitchen leading into the living room with premium design

Photo credits: Paweł Jurkiewicz, Adrianna Ponikiewska

LG consistently demonstrates that its products combine innovation with premium design, offering solutions that enrich and facilitate consumers’ everyday lives to ensure ‘Life’s Good.’ For more stories on how the company is redefining the design of home appliances, whether they’re in clear view or not, please visit LG Newsroom.

 

Contributed by LG Poland

 

# # #

#2024
Back to List

Related Content

Smarter Cars, Better Journeys: LG and aiMotive Reveal the Next-Gen HPC Platform
Beyond News

Smarter Cars, Better Journeys: LG and aiMotive Reveal the Next-Gen HPC Platform

Learn More
LG P-pod 1.0: LG’s New Tailored In-Car Experience Takes Shape
Beyond News

LG P-pod 1.0: LG’s New Tailored In-Car Experience Takes Shape

Learn More
A Foundation of Innovation: 50 Years of LG’s Gasan R&D Campus
Beyond News

A Foundation of Innovation: 50 Years of LG’s Gasan R&D Campus

Learn More