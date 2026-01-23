For many students, doing laundry is a routine part of dorm life – often functional, but rarely enjoyable. At the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, LG Electronics USA is reimagining that experience with the launch of the “Laundry Lounge powered by LG.”

Well known as America’s most reliable and No. 1 appliance brand, LG is also expanding its presence in the U.S. commercial laundry market. The Laundry Lounge pilot reflects this momentum, showing how our commercial solutions can elevate shared spaces while meeting the practical needs of students.

“LG is redefining the college laundry experience to make it more convenient, enjoyable and community oriented,” said Kevin Jeong, home appliance solution head at LG Electronics USA. “Our new Laundry Lounge in Tennessee demonstrates our commitment to enhancing student life by transforming a routine chore into an experience that fits naturally into dorm living.”