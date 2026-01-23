We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Rethinking Campus Laundry: LG Electronics’ “Laundry Lounge” Brings Comfort and Connection to Student Life
For many students, doing laundry is a routine part of dorm life – often functional, but rarely enjoyable. At the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, LG Electronics USA is reimagining that experience with the launch of the “Laundry Lounge powered by LG.”
Well known as America’s most reliable and No. 1 appliance brand, LG is also expanding its presence in the U.S. commercial laundry market. The Laundry Lounge pilot reflects this momentum, showing how our commercial solutions can elevate shared spaces while meeting the practical needs of students.
“LG is redefining the college laundry experience to make it more convenient, enjoyable and community oriented,” said Kevin Jeong, home appliance solution head at LG Electronics USA. “Our new Laundry Lounge in Tennessee demonstrates our commitment to enhancing student life by transforming a routine chore into an experience that fits naturally into dorm living.”
A New Standard for Campus Laundry Spaces
Located in Fred D. Brown Residence Hall, home to approximately 680 students, the Laundry Lounge reimagines a traditional dorm laundry room as a space designed for both efficiency and comfort.
The updated facility features 16 LG commercial washers and 24 LG commercial dryers, paired with thoughtful design upgrades including refreshed interiors, modern lighting, clear signage and comfortable furniture. The result is a functional yet welcoming environment that encourages students to relax, study or socialize while their laundry is running.
Designed Around Student Life
Beyond appliances, the Laundry Lounge incorporates amenities that reflect how students live today. The space includes a 65-inch LG OLED TV, LG monitors suitable for gaming or studying and an LG air purifier to help maintain a clean and comfortable atmosphere.
To support busy schedules, students can also use LG’s Laundry Crew smartphone app, which allows them to monitor wash and dry cycles remotely and receive notifications when loads are complete – helping them manage time more efficiently between classes and campus activities.
Students who attended the opening celebration received complimentary LG laundry bags and laundry detergent from Procter & Gamble, marking the launch of the new space.
A Collaborative Approach to Student Well-Being
University leaders highlighted the project as an example of how partnerships can improve everyday campus life.
“This project reflects a shared commitment to innovation and to creating spaces that meaningfully support students in their everyday lives,” said Frank Cuevas, vice chancellor of student life at the University of Tennessee. “The space a student calls home at UT is foundational to their academic success, personal development and well-being. Through our partnership with LG, the Laundry Lounge meets evolving student needs with upgraded machines, modern amenities and smart technology.”
Contributed by LG USA
