Shining a Light on Mexican Heritage at the Inaugural LG OLED Film Festival
Sometimes, all it takes is a few minutes of film to move you – to stir emotion, preserve memory or reflect the soul of a nation. In Mexico, where tradition runs deep and culture is rich, short films offer a powerful lens into identity, storytelling and history.
That spirit was front and center at the country’s first-ever LG OLED Film Festival, a celebration made possible by LG Mexico and the iconic Cineteca Nacional, Mexico’s leading institution for cultural cinema.
This debut festival featured over 30 short films, each offering a distinct perspective on Mexican customs, indigenous roots and the artistry of visual storytelling. More than just a celebration of creativity, the event showed how cutting-edge technology can help preserve – and amplify – authentic voices.
The films were showcased in the LG OLED Cinema Room at Cineteca Nacional, recently named the 17th most beautiful cinema in the world by Time Out Magazine. Outfitted with LG OLED displays, the space delivered an unmatched viewing experience – thanks to perfect blacks, vivid colors and immersive surround sound.
Daniel Aguilar, corporate communications director of LG Mexico
As part of the global Life’s Good campaign, the OLED Film Festival illustrated how innovation can deepen our connections to each other. Under the theme “Less Artificial, More Human,” the event underscored how technology can elevate cultural storytelling, spark empathy and preserve collective memory in ways no other medium can.
Curated by Pixelatl, a leading Mexican organization for graphic and audiovisual storytelling, the lineup included shorts that focused on indigenous languages, rituals and communities. These were shown alongside restored works by legendary animator Dominique Jonard and several critically acclaimed titles:
- “Carne de Dios” by Patricio Plaza: Set in colonial Mexico, a Spanish friar suffering from a mysterious illness is brought to a curandera – a traditional healer. As the curandera performs an ancient ritual to cure him, the experience triggers profound and unexpected effects on his body and mind.
- “Mi abuela Matilde” by Miguel Anaya: When young María is left in the care of her grandmother, she must learn the essential skills for an independent life. Tensions rise until a childhood secret helps them rediscover their connection and compassion.
- “Hasta los huesos” by René Castillo: A man journeys into the Land of the Dead, where he encounters a surreal world of worms, dancing skeletons and the iconic Catrina. Gradually, he realizes that being dead isn’t as daunting as he thought.
The festival’s opening keynote, “Animation with Indigenous Communities” by Luis Jurado, featured four themed screenings: Childhood, Musical Mexico, Rituals and Customs, and The Best of Pixelatl (2019–2024).
To extend the festival’s impact beyond the big screen, LG brought the OLED experience to Villa de las Niñas, a school in the State of Mexico supporting over 3,000 indigenous girls from vulnerable backgrounds.
For one day, the school’s auditorium transformed into a pop-up cinema, giving students a magical, first-hand experience with film. It wasn’t just about watching movies – it was an invitation to dream, explore and connect.
LG’s support for Villa de las Niñas extends beyond this event. The company has equipped the school with more than 70 premium displays, laser projectors, washing machines and kitchen appliances – helping improve everyday life for students and teachers alike.
To amplify awareness and drive support for the school, LG Mexico invited media and influencers to experience the event. The campaign reached over 18.5 million people, highlighting LG’s commitment to social impact while boosting brand visibility through meaningful, purpose-driven storytelling.
The first OLED Film Festival in Mexico brought together the best of technology, culture and creativity – proving that a screen can be more than just a source of entertainment. It can preserve heritage, spark imagination and connect generations.
Contributed by LG Mexico
