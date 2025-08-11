Shining a Light on Mexican Heritage at the Inaugural LG OLED Film Festival

Sometimes, all it takes is a few minutes of film to move you – to stir emotion, preserve memory or reflect the soul of a nation. In Mexico, where tradition runs deep and culture is rich, short films offer a powerful lens into identity, storytelling and history.

That spirit was front and center at the country’s first-ever LG OLED Film Festival, a celebration made possible by LG Mexico and the iconic Cineteca Nacional, Mexico’s leading institution for cultural cinema.