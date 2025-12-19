Smarter Cars, Better Journeys: LG and aiMotive Reveal the Next-Gen HPC Platform

Today’s cars are already smart – but making them feel effortlessly intelligent is a different challenge altogether. As vehicles take on more roles than ever before – navigation guide, safety assistant, entertainment hub – they demand a central system capable of orchestrating it all with precision and fluidity. What drivers genuinely want is simple: a smoother, more connected experience behind the wheel.

Our next-generation High-Performance Computing (HPC) Lite platform was built for exactly that purpose. Debuting at CES® 2026, this new platform brings a vehicle’s most essential functions together into one unified, intelligent brain. By merging the In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) system and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) into a single, cohesive architecture, HPC processes information more efficiently – creating a driving experience that feels smoother, more responsive and inherently safer.

Building the HPC Platform Together

To build a platform as ambitious as HPC Lite, finding the right partner was essential. That’s why we teamed up with aiMotive – a leading developer of advanced automotive AI and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stellantis. Their strength in perception and driving intelligence, paired with our long-standing expertise in vehicle components, formed a collaboration that elevated every stage of development.

The result is a powerful, next-gen HPC platform that serves as the vehicle’s central processing unit. It consolidates multiple functions into the HPC Electronic Control Unit (ECU), built on an advanced System-on-Chip (SoC) and enhanced with aiMotive’s aiDrive software. By integrating these capabilities within a single SoC, the platform handles the heavy data demands of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) with remarkable efficiency. For OEMs, this means lower component costs, reduced hardware complexity and a vehicle architecture built for both performance and safety.

Intelligent Assistance for Everyday Driving

With intelligent software at its core, HPC Lite transforms the daily drive in numerous ways. The integrated aiDrive solution supports Level 2+ automated navigation-assisted driving on highways and eligible secondary roads, utilizing a comprehensive multi-camera and multi-radar setup that doesn’t rely on HD maps.

Designed to assist rather than replace the driver, the system acts as a smart companion. It can recognize traffic lights, bring the vehicle to a halt at stop lines and assist in adjusting speed according to highway limits. It also helps with overtaking maneuvers and assists in yielding to vehicles approaching from behind when changing lanes or merging. These features – powered by aiMotive’s efficient, end-to-end AI stack – work together to facilitate a more seamless and comfortable driving experience.

Intuitive Interfaces for the Connected Cabin

Advanced technology is most effective when it’s intuitive to use. That’s why we optimized our Human-Machine Interface (HMI) for next-generation automotive displays, ensuring drivers stay informed without distraction.

A unified digital cockpit brings together the instrument cluster and Center Information Display (CID), while our ADAS Confident View provides intuitive 3D and 2D visualizations of the vehicle’s surroundings. Drivers gain quick, clear access to essential alerts – from following distance to real-time, traffic-based route suggestions – and can even view curated lifestyle information such as promotions from frequently visited stores.

Charting the Future of SDV Innovation

Engineered to efficiently manage the complex functions of next-gen vehicles, the HPC platform is poised to become a core technology for the SDV era. Our continued collaboration with aiMotive will focus on delivering tailored solutions for global automakers – combining high performance with cost-competitiveness to meet diverse market needs.

To mark the start of this shared innovation journey, we will jointly introduce the HPC platform at CES this January.

This partnership represents a powerful synergy of expertise. Gabor Pongracz, senior vice president and head of ADAS/AD Software at aiMotive, notes that combining aiMotive’s AI-powered software with our technological strengths enables scalable, reliable and intelligent solutions for the future of driving.

For us at LG, the launch of HPC signals an important milestone – one that further solidifies our role as a leading provider of transformative IVI and ADAS solutions. Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle Solution Company, views the platform as a major step forward in the advancement of SDVs. Building on the success of the original HPC platform unveiled at CES 2025, our next-generation solution is set to “redefine the drive” – taking driving comfort and convenience on the road to a whole new level.

