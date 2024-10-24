We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Sparking Positive Change Within Local Communities
LG’s Better Life for All vision encompasses every aspect of life, emphasizing sustainable living and raising educational standards for children in rural areas. In line with this commitment, LG offices around the world actively participate in local initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the people and communities they engage with daily.
To commemorate World Cleanup Day (September 20) and International Coastal Cleanup Day (September 21), LG Singapore organized its first-ever beach cleanup event at East Coast Park in conjunction with local green social enterprise Green Nudge.
As part of the brand’s sustainability efforts, this initiative sought to highlight the importance of taking action against Singapore’s growing marine plastic pollution problem while promoting the 3Rs – Reduce, Reuse and Recycle – when dealing with used packaging.
By combining the company’s eco-conscious innovations with a community-driven effort, LG Singapore hopes this initiative will help foster a culture of environmental consciousness within consumers.
With the much-appreciated help of Green Nudge, over 100 LG Singapore employees collected 293 kilograms of trash – mainly plastic packaging, bottles and Styrofoam – from three sites across Singapore’s eastern coastline, which was then carefully processed for proper disposal.
To foster camaraderie among employees, LG Singapore organized eager volunteers into teams and promised an award to the group that collected the most trash. The winning team, which collected a total of 104 kilograms of trash in just one hour, received a small token of appreciation from Gerald Chun, managing director of LG Singapore.
The success of the beach cleanup highlights LG’s dedication to environmental stewardship and community involvement, with the revitalized beach serving as a powerful reminder of the impact collective action can have. LG Singapore looks forward to promoting sustainability in more exciting ways and inspiring others to join its mission to preserve nature.
Moving on to another vibrant part of Asia, in the spirit of Life’s Good, LG Taiwan hosted an event in September to inject positive change into the local community. Since 2009, LG Taiwan has been deeply committed to improving the standards of education in the nation’s rural areas, working alongside third-party organizations and public welfare institutions to inspire warmth and hope. This long-standing dedication was recently demonstrated through a collaboration with the Feng Chia University School of Architecture.
This involved LG Taiwan assisting Feng Chia University’s Book Hut Project to create an impactful after-school learning space for children living in the countryside. First, LG donated smart home appliances to meet their daily needs, with the local children taking an immediate liking to the LG TV’s advanced voice control features and its sheer size. LG also donated two washing machines that make everyday laundry easy and convenient, requiring only the press of the power and start buttons to operate.
Under the leadership of Jeong Yeon-kwan, managing director of LG Taiwan, a team of 23 LG employees joined student volunteers from Feng Chia University in Hualien to transform a building into an inspirational learning environment with a new lick of paint and various decorations.
In addition to getting hands-on in Hualien, LG Taiwan donated home appliances to the rural Nantou and Taitung regions to spread the power of education. Managing director Jeong showed teachers and children how each appliance works to ensure they received the full benefits. And to add a personal touch to their visit, LG volunteers prepared Korean snack packs for the children and student volunteers.
To support the transformation of its local community, LG East Africa collaborated with Korea Food for the Hungry International (KFHI) to complete two local projects. These initiatives – in Kajiado County and Nairobi’s Huruma slums – were the winning entries of the 2024 LG Ambassador Challenge. Each received KES 1 million in funding to make an impact on local communities.
As a part of the first initiative in Kajiado County, LG East Africa took part in transforming Intinyika Primary School. The school, which has 180 students, was equipped with essential infrastructure, including a solar power system, water storage facilities and computers. These upgrades address critical needs, such as electricity, water and educational resources, significantly improving the learning environment for local students. LG is hopeful that the new equipment will benefit and improve the lives of local students, with the new computers enabling them to learn more about digital technologies in a more comfortable learning environment.
In Nairobi’s Huruma slums, LG East Africa provided aid to the Furaha Community Foundation to improve their physiotherapy center, which treats more than 30 children with disabilities. With the funds from the LG Ambassador Challenge, the center acquired essential equipment, including gym tools, to provide effective care and treatment.
Now in its fourth year, the LG Ambassador Challenge is part of LG East Africa’s social responsibility initiatives. The program aims to recognize and support groups that actively address pressing challenges within their communities. The 2024 edition saw 53 applications, with the winning projects standing out for their potential to create lasting change. To ensure the sustainability of these projects, KFHI will continue to provide customized monitoring and support. This includes regular visits, communication and oversight to maximize the impact and facilitate meaningful change within the communities.
LG will continue to arrange various activities around the globe to spread its Life’s Good brand promise. To learn more about LG’s local initiatives around the world, visit LG Newsroom.
Contributed by LG Singapore, LG Taiwan and LG Kenya
# # #