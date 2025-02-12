Sparking Vietnam’s eSports Revolution With the “Life’s Good Tournament,” Powered by LG UltraGear

Last year, LG Vietnam made waves in the gaming scene by introducing the Life’s Good Tournament, which was the first and only local area network (LAN) party gaming tournament in Vietnam. This premier League of Legends (LoL) competition in Vietnam attracts talented teams from across the nation, who compete through several qualifying rounds to reach the grand final held at Another Saigon by LG, brand experience space in Ho Chi Minh City. The 2024 final, held on November 30, featured the top teams from four different regions: GENETIC ESPORT from Lighting Esport Complex, HST from OGE Stadium, 2 GAME ĐI VỀ from Unicorn Cyber and ALPHA MALE from Vikings. These cybernets are fully equipped with LG UltraGear gaming monitors, which provide the ultimate gaming experience with brilliant OLED displays.