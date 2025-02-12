We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Sparking Vietnam’s eSports Revolution With the “Life’s Good Tournament,” Powered by LG UltraGear
Last year, LG Vietnam made waves in the gaming scene by introducing the Life’s Good Tournament, which was the first and only local area network (LAN) party gaming tournament in Vietnam. This premier League of Legends (LoL) competition in Vietnam attracts talented teams from across the nation, who compete through several qualifying rounds to reach the grand final held at Another Saigon by LG, brand experience space in Ho Chi Minh City. The 2024 final, held on November 30, featured the top teams from four different regions: GENETIC ESPORT from Lighting Esport Complex, HST from OGE Stadium, 2 GAME ĐI VỀ from Unicorn Cyber and ALPHA MALE from Vikings. These cybernets are fully equipped with LG UltraGear gaming monitors, which provide the ultimate gaming experience with brilliant OLED displays.
The grand final was graced by legends of the local eSports scene, including SOFM, Đức Mạnh, Clear and KillerQueen, who provided professional mentorship to the four teams. They shared their practical skills and inspired a competitive spirit in each competitor. After some of the most intense battles in the nation’s gaming history, GENETIC ESPORT emerged as the champion of the Life’s Good 2024 Tournament, followed by runners-up HST and third-place finishers 2 GAME ĐI VỀ and ALPHA MALE.
“This is our second time participating in the Life’s Good Tournament and our team came with a solid plan to conquer the country’s best LoL teams,” said a player of GENETIC ESPORT. “Our outstanding performance in the final was inspired by our mentor, KillerQueen. We are extremely grateful to LG for creating a professional platform that allows us to compete with other talented teams while unlocking the full potential of our passionate eSports community in Vietnam.”
This convincing victory was the result of tireless preparation and effort, earning the GENETIC ESPORT team a trip to Korea in December 2024. They have explored the heart of competitive League of Legends, visiting iconic locations such as LCK Park, the Gen.G Headquarters and LG GROUND220. The team also received a 45-inch UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor WQHD and vouchers worth 50 million VND.
GENETIC ESPORT was already well-known to LG, having fought their way to an exhibition match against one of the world’s top LoL teams, Gen.G, during a meet-and-greet session at Another Saigon by LG.
The Life’s Good Tournament 2024 gave participants the opportunity to experience LG UltraGear, a leading gaming monitor brand recognized for its unprecedented refresh rates and response times. Courtesy of the company’s cutting-edge OLED technology, LG UltraGear makes every scene – whether bright or dark – come to life with realistic details that take the gaming experience to an entirely new level.
With a wide array of display solutions built for gamers, the LG UltraGear lineup has become the go-to gaming monitor brand in the local market. Since 2021, UltraGear has been the official partner of Gen.G, a leading eSports organization, further cementing its reputation for supporting high-level gameplay in this League of Legends-obsessed nation.
Through various initiatives designed to foster Vietnam’s eSports community, LG hopes to elevate the local talent so that more local gamers can compete on the biggest eSports stages in the world. With the Life’s Good Tournament, LG Vietnam aims to deliver the value of Life’s Good to more Vietnamese consumers through its advanced gaming solutions and technologies.
Contributed by LG Vietnam
