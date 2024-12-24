Spreading Holiday Cheer With LG’s Global Festivities

LG USA: Holiday Entertainment Extravaganza

In the spirit of relaxation and family time, LG USA has launched a limited-time holiday channel on LG Channels. Available now through January 2025, the “LG Channels Holiday Showcase” offers an endless stream of festive classics, feel-good films and family favorites from Sony Pictures Entertainment, Lionsgate, Amazon MGM Studios, Shout! Studios and Tesera Entertainment – ensuring viewers have all the seasonal entertainment they could possibly need at their fingertips.

With films like A Madea Christmas, 12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue, A Christmas Princess, and The Dog Who Saved Christmas coming home, LG Channels Holiday Showcase is the ultimate destination for holiday entertainment this Christmas.