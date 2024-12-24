We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Spreading Holiday Cheer With LG’s Global Festivities
No other time embodies love, joy, family and the act of giving quite like the Christmas season. That’s why giving a gift on Christmas day feels better than receiving one, regardless of age. This act of kindness not only makes the receiver feel cherished but also creates lasting memories for the entire family.
To celebrate this festive spirit, LG’s global offices have organized various holiday festivities, spreading positivity and joy to thousands of customers through the inspirational nature of LG’s products and brand philosophy.
LG Germany: Advent Calendar of Joy
In line with this mission, LG Germany has been giving back to the community since 2022 with its annual advent calendar. Each day from December 1 to 24, a new prize is unveiled for customers to win. This year’s offerings included an LG OLED TV, a CineBeam Q projector, and many fantastic gifts from loyal partners. This initiative not only boosts brand awareness through exciting competitions but also fosters community spirit during the important national holidays that celebrate unity and fulfillment.
Throughout the campaign, LG’s followers shared personal stories and holiday wishes, hoping to be randomly selected for the daily prize. In total, LG Germany distributed prizes worth 12,000 Euros (approximately 12,641 USD) in LG products.
LG UK: Festive Raffles and Football Fun
Similarly, LG UK celebrated the holiday season with a special gift advent calendar. Customers who purchased products in December were entered into a raffle for a chance to win prizes throughout the month. Each day, a new winner was selected from the previous day’s entrants to receive LG IT products and gift cards for popular stores.
LG UK also kicked off the Christmas season on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok and Facebook by collaborating with the England women’s national football team – the reigning European champions – as part of its partnership with the Football Association. The “Sleigh the Game” campaign features 12 lighthearted videos where the Lionesses tackle holiday-themed questions, from debating the perfect Christmas attire (pajamas vs. jumpers) to discussing the ideal Christmas dinner (classic roast vs. mashed potatoes, mince pie vs. gingerbread), adding a festive touch for fans everywhere.
This partnership includes an exciting 12 Days of Christmas giveaway, where football fans and tech enthusiasts can visit LG UK’s website to register for a chance to win incredible prizes, including premium LG TVs and powerful XBOOM audio systems.
LG USA: Holiday Entertainment Extravaganza
In the spirit of relaxation and family time, LG USA has launched a limited-time holiday channel on LG Channels. Available now through January 2025, the “LG Channels Holiday Showcase” offers an endless stream of festive classics, feel-good films and family favorites from Sony Pictures Entertainment, Lionsgate, Amazon MGM Studios, Shout! Studios and Tesera Entertainment – ensuring viewers have all the seasonal entertainment they could possibly need at their fingertips.
With films like A Madea Christmas, 12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue, A Christmas Princess, and The Dog Who Saved Christmas coming home, LG Channels Holiday Showcase is the ultimate destination for holiday entertainment this Christmas.
LG Spain: Celebrating Achievements and Optimism
LG Spain hosted its annual Christmas event for local journalists and strategic partners, expressing gratitude for their continued support and reflecting on the best moments of 2024 before the year concludes. This year’s theme, “Light Up Your Optimism,” encouraged attendees to reflect on their achievements over the past 12 months, strengthening bonds with strategic partners.
Miguel Ángel Fernández, marketing director of LG Spain, shared highlights from the 2024 Life’s Good campaign and expressed enthusiasm for exciting projects scheduled for the new year. Paralympian and LG ambassador Daniel Molina delivered an inspiring speech about overcoming challenges to win triathlon gold in the summer, emphasizing the importance of effort, resilience, and determination – key aspects of LG’s brand philosophy. Jaime de Jaraíz, CEO of LG Spain, concluded the ceremony by reiterating the company’s gratitude to the media and valued partners, while sharing his vision for 2025, which emphasizes LG’s commitment to innovation, quality, and making a positive impact on society.
LG Argentina: Brightening Christmas for Children with Hand-Painted Toys
Finally, as part of their ongoing partnership with Fundación Si, a non-profit organization promoting social inclusion and community participation, LG Argentina continued its support this holiday season by bringing joy to underprivileged children. LG employees painted toys to be gifted to local children in need, embodying the spirit of giving this Christmas.
From advent calendars filled with prizes to festive film channels and events centered on optimism, LG’s global initiatives spread holiday cheer wherever they reach. By combining the spirit of giving with engaging experiences, LG successfully reinforces its commitment to connecting with customers and partners in meaningful ways. These diverse activities showcase the company’s dedication to making Life’s Good a reality for everyone, culminating in a truly memorable holiday season.
Contributed by LG Germany, LG UK, LG USA, LG Spain and LG Argentina
