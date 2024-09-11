We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Spreading the Power of Optimism With Brand Music Video in Vietnam
-
extension : zipimages_9845401005.zip
-
extension : imgmusiccontest_1.png
-
extension : imgMusicontest_2.png
-
extension : imgmusiccontest_3.png
-
extension : imgmusicontest_4.png
-
extension : imgmusiccontest_5.png
-
extension : imgmusiccontest_6.png
-
extension : imgmusicontest_7.png
-
extension : imgmusiccontest_8.png
-
extension : imgmusiccontest_9.png
-
extension : imgmusiccontest-10.png
-
extension : imgmusiccontest_11.png
In its mission to share the message of Life’s Good, LG launched the global “Optimism Your Feed” campaign earlier this year to infuse more positivity into the social media experience.
To further ignite optimism worldwide, LG Vietnam officially released a brand music video titled “An Optimism Universe.” The video features Phương Mỹ Chi, a famous Vietnamese singer and an ambassador for LG Vietnam’s local campaign.
The song is a reimagined version of “A Universe with You (Vu Tru Co Anh),” Phương Mỹ Chi’s hit track which captivated the country’s youth on social media. Now, as the sound of LG Vietnam’s latest campaign, “Power of Z – Spread out the Optimism,” HIT music producer DTAP has remixed the melody with trendy and upbeat elements while retaining the original’s distinctive Vietnamese traditional folk elements. With relatable and meaningful lyrics, the song encourages Vietnamese youth to live in the moment and enjoy every aspect of their lives.
The music video takes viewers on a journey across iconic landmarks of major Vietnamese cities, inspiring the younger generation to explore everything the country has to offer. Vibrant red hues and dynamic motion graphics jump across the screen for a visually stimulating experience that encourages viewers to join hands in creating a better future from the simple joys of life. In the video, LG Vietnam’s Gen Z ambassador also extends an invitation to tour Another Saigon by LG, a unique space where visitors can experience LG’s most innovative technology through exciting activities.
“An Optimism Universe” delighted listeners from the moment of release, reaching an impressive 1 million views on YouTube within just 24 hours. The momentum continued, culminating in a total of 18 million views across all platforms in a mere 10 days.
This theme song debuted at the Uni-tour of Saigon University in Ho Chi Minh City and the National Economics University in Hanoi, where approximately 3,000 students were met with a fun-filled playground of colorful experience zones organized by LG Vietnam.
The first space, the Optimism Melody zone, presented students with the opportunity to express themselves through karaoke, enhanced by hands-on experiences with the LG StanbyME and StanbyME GO.
Nearby, the Optimistic Hints of Tarots zone invited students to discover a unique, positive message revealed with a touch on the LG StanbyME screen.
Students could share their event experience at the Capture Optimistic Moments zone to receive an optimistic framed photo, while the exhibition space at the Wall of Optimism zone showcased the students’ creative ideas to spread optimism to their friends, relatives and the community.
In an effort to expand the reach of the Life’s Good brand mission, LG Vietnam also aimed to make a tangible difference in the community with practical support. Enriching cultural life and improving education in rural areas, the company joined hands with the Green Summer 2024 Campaign, an annual event organized by the Vietnam Student Association. Launched in 1997, the campaign provides students with leadership opportunities in social initiatives, including building roads, bridges and charity houses, as well as participating in educational programs to eliminate illiteracy and improve digital competency.
LG Vietnam donated 27 LG TVs to the Green Summer campaign this year, nine of which were specifically designated for a community housing project in Dak Nong province. The remaining 18 LG TVs were given to remote schools to provide better teaching and learning conditions for both teachers and students.
Vietnam’s “Power of Z – Spread out the Optimism” campaign reaffirms LG’s commitment to connecting with the younger generation and encouraging young people to approach life with an optimistic attitude, create a positive impact on the community and contribute to a better future for all.
To spread the message to a wider audience, people can also share positive moments from their daily lives as part of LG Vietnam’s social media challenge with the hashtags #LifesGood, #TíchCựcLanToả and #NụCườiLanXa.
Additionally, LG employees participated in a tree planting activity at Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology for the campaign, contributing to a greener learning environment for students.
LG actively promotes activities and initiatives that create a better life for Vietnamese people through the power of Life’s Good. Through this local campaign, LG Vietnam hopes to spread more joy and happiness, inspiring a brighter future for all.
Contributed by LG Vietnam
# # #