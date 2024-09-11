Spreading the Power of Optimism With Brand Music Video in Vietnam

To further ignite optimism worldwide, LG Vietnam officially released a brand music video titled “An Optimism Universe.” The video features Phương Mỹ Chi, a famous Vietnamese singer and an ambassador for LG Vietnam’s local campaign.

The song is a reimagined version of “A Universe with You (Vu Tru Co Anh),” Phương Mỹ Chi’s hit track which captivated the country’s youth on social media. Now, as the sound of LG Vietnam’s latest campaign, “Power of Z – Spread out the Optimism,” HIT music producer DTAP has remixed the melody with trendy and upbeat elements while retaining the original’s distinctive Vietnamese traditional folk elements. With relatable and meaningful lyrics, the song encourages Vietnamese youth to live in the moment and enjoy every aspect of their lives.