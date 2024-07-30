We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Striking an Elegant Balance Between Art and Technology in Vietnam
With art’s innate ability to inspire and transform our perceptions on life, LG has long championed its intersection with the most cutting-edge technology. This commitment led to the launch of the LG OLED ART project, which showcases vibrant digital canvases that celebrate the beauty of art through millions of self-illuminating pixels. This initiative has already recreated several masterpieces from world-renowned artists and fostered collaborations with some of the most distinctive contemporary artists on Earth.
In line with this initiative, LG Vietnam recently kicked off ‘The Future Becomes Now’ digital art exhibition on the first floor of Lotte Mall West Lake. This exhibition plunges visitors into the latest OLED masterpieces, highlighting a decade-long commitment to pioneering OLED technology.
To curate one of the most interactive and multi-sensory art experiences the nation has ever seen, LG Vietnam collaborated with the skilled Vietnamese visual artists of Fustic Studio. The result is an immersive art gallery experience that guides visitors on a journey through the interconnectedness of all things, from the harmonious cycles of nature to the universe and technology.
The artworks on display are being showcased on a massive canvas comprised of six expansive LG OLED TVs. Visitors can even add to each artwork’s beauty through interactive hand gestures inspired by LG OLED evo M4’s revolutionary Zero Connect technology. With cameras in front of the TV and a system behind tracking visitors’ movements, guests can create and interact with the artwork on the screen.
One of the exhibition’s focal points is its multi-sensory experience space, which reflects a contemporary trend in art viewing that seamlessly integrates sound, materials and light. Visitors can fully immerse themselves in a futuristic vision where technology and digital data harmonize with nature and the universe. Fustic Studio drew much of its inspiration from LG’s dedication to pushing technological boundaries and enriching user experiences, particularly through the breathtaking beauty of LG’s OLED masterpieces.
The exhibition also gives visitors the opportunity to explore the company’s newest OLED TVs, which come with comprehensive upgrades designed to meet consumers’ entertainment needs by excelling in four key areas: freedom, intelligence, immersion and style.
In the “Beyond Freedom” zone, visitors can experience the world’s first wireless 4K 144Hz OLED TV, the LG OLED evo M4. This model uses the Zero Connect Box to eliminate clutter from wires and peripheral devices, giving home designers the freedom to install their TV wherever they choose. LG has also enhanced the user experience by applying the latest α (Alpha) 11 AI processor to its new OLED evo M4 and G4 series, enabling them to go “Beyond Intelligence.” This upgrade delivers four times faster AI performance, 70 percent enhanced graphics performance and 30 percent faster processing speeds compared to the previous generation.
In addition, the 2024 LG OLED TV lineup promises to take users “Beyond Immersion” with screen sizes ranging from 48 to 83 inches. Even LG’s largest OLED TVs retain that trademark ultra-thin design, exuding luxury and making any living space sleeker and more stylish. The exhibition also introduced products that go “Beyond Style,” including the new LG Object Posé and LG StanbyME with various improvements. Among them, the newest Posé model uses a new OLED evo display as well as the latest Alpha 9 AI Gen 7 processor.
The LG X Fustic Studio art exhibition highlights the close relationship between art and technology through truly inspiring works. Stay tuned to LG Newsroom to discover more initiatives that showcase LG’s latest innovations in uniquely captivating ways.
Contributed by LG Vietnam
