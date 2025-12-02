We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The Complete LG PuriCare Collection Arrives in Taiwan, Elevating Air Quality for Pets and People Alike
On October 29, 2025, LG Taiwan unveiled the full LG PuriCare™ Air Care lineup to 45 members of the media, offering an exclusive first look at new innovations that reinforce LG’s standing as the No.1 air purifier and No.1 inverter dehumidifier brand in Taiwan.
Under the theme “In Tune With Your Air, In Care of Your Life,” the launch event showcased how we combine technology and empathy to deliver a more holistic approach to air care for every member of the household.
The event began with remarks from Jeong Yeon-kwan, managing director of LG Taiwan, who highlighted our ongoing commitment to innovation driven by deep consumer understanding.
This was followed by Lee Dong-hyuk, chief engineer of LG’s Air Care R&D Department, who shared insights into proprietary purification technologies, the evolution of AI sensing and human-centered design. He detailed how the latest PuriCare products deliver enhanced performance, intelligence and emotional value to everyday living.
A Spotlight Moment: Cat Living Showcase & Global Recognition
The centerpiece of the day – especially for animal lovers – was the “Cat Living Showcase,” featuring the LG PuriCare AeroCatTower, demonstrated with the help of several curious feline guests.
As a leading endorser of AeroCatTower, Dr. Lin Tzu-Hsuan – Asia’s first veterinarian certified by the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants (IAABC) – presented scientific insights into feline behavior and environmental sensitivity. Dr. Lin’s expertise validated the AeroCatTower’s design philosophy that cares for the well-being of cats and other companion animals.
During the demonstration, LG Taiwan proudly announced that TIME Magazine named the AeroCatTower among the Best Inventions of 2025 – global recognition that celebrates its innovative integration of air purification and pet-friendly functionality.
Dr. Lin discussed the impact of airflow, sound and scent on a cat’s emotional state, expertly analyzing the distinctive product’s behavioral and academic rationale. This blend of expert commentary and live interaction not only added scientific credibility but also ensured an engaging experience that deeply resonated with pet owners.
Four Immersive Experience Zones
The venue showcased dedicated lifestyle areas where visitors could experience the PuriCare innovations firsthand:
Cat Living Zone – Human-Pet Harmony
Showcasing the world’s first air purifier designed specifically for cats, the AeroCatTower drew significant attention. Displayed in a cozy living environment, it demonstrated how advanced technology supports both cleaner air and happier animals.
AI Living Zone – Intelligent Air Care
Introducing the PuriCare AeroSpeaker and PuriCare AeroBooster to Taiwan, this zone demonstrated AI sensing technology that optimizes purification performance and energy efficiency. Visitors also experienced sound, light and intuitive control features engineered to enrich everyday life.
Dehumidifier Zone – The Power of LG Dual Inverter
This area highlighted the PuriCare Dual Inverter Dehumidifier through an immersive wall installation visualizing the mechanics of the dual inverter compressor. Transparent panels and dynamic lighting showcased how the latest system boosts performance by 20 percent compared to its predecessor while delivering superior dehumidification.
Full PuriCare Lineup Zone – An Air Solution for Every Home
The complete PuriCare Air Care collection was presented, enabling visitors to explore solutions for diverse home environments – from compact city apartments to spacious family residences – balancing powerful performance, energy efficiency and modern design.
By launching the world’s first air purifier designed for cats and collaborating with Asia’s foremost animal behavior expert, LG Taiwan expanded beyond traditional tech and lifestyle audiences to embrace pet families – an increasingly important segment of Taiwanese households.
Guided by “In Tune With Your Air, In Care of Your Life,” we are committed to shaping air care experiences that go beyond simply cleaning the air. We believe our products should support emotional comfort, well-being and harmony for everyone in the home – including those with four legs and a tail.
Contributed by LG Taiwan
# # #