The Complete LG PuriCare Collection Arrives in Taiwan, Elevating Air Quality for Pets and People Alike

On October 29, 2025, LG Taiwan unveiled the full LG PuriCare™ Air Care lineup to 45 members of the media, offering an exclusive first look at new innovations that reinforce LG’s standing as the No.1 air purifier and No.1 inverter dehumidifier brand in Taiwan.

Under the theme “In Tune With Your Air, In Care of Your Life,” the launch event showcased how we combine technology and empathy to deliver a more holistic approach to air care for every member of the household.