THE EVOLUTION OF LG OLED TV FROM OUTLIER TO PREMIUM CATEGORY LEADER

As advanced, new technology, early LG OLED TVs came at a relatively high price. Some industry pundits were skeptical as to whether OLED’s manufacturing requirements would discourage investment in the technology.

Early OLED TVs found a niche in the premium TV market and LG gained a reputation as an industry risk taker. This persistence and determination to bring consumers the best possible viewing experience soon paid off. LG was able to raise consumer awareness, enhance economies of scale to reduce OLED TV prices as well as diversify its OLED TV lineup in order to offer consumers a wider selection of screen sizes and designs. In relatively no time at all, LG had a hit on its hands.