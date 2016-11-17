THREE REASONS WHY AUDIOPHILES CAN’T GET ENOUGH OF LG V20

2. Customizeable Mic Controllers

When you first open the HD Audio Recorder, you will be in Normal setting. Look on the Second Screen and you’ll see that it offers other options: Concert and Custom.

The Concert setting lets you handle deafening input of up to 132dB — a considerable upgrade from the 120dB the V10 could manage. This means you can clearly record thunderous sound at concerts, unlike conventional recorders that lack the V20s’ audio-engineering muscle, and so end up with distorted recordings.

Then there is Custom. Tap on Custom, and you will see the three control sliders labeled Gain, Low Cut Filter (LCF), and Limiter (LMT). These sliders look similar to the audio mixing tools used by sound engineers. Don’t be intimidated: They are easy to use. The Gain slider controls mic sensitivity, so you can use Gain to adjust input volume between -20dB and 20dB. The LCF slider cuts the level of low frequencies, such as background noise from air conditioners or ventilators. Choose the appropriate LCF level from three given options: You can turn LCF off, or set it to either 75Hz or 150Hz. And the LMT slider limits the loudness of the sound recording up to the desired level, so even if a car passes blasting its horn, the limiter will prevent the sound from exceeding the set level. Here, you can choose from four options: Turn LMT off, or set LMT to 0dB, -3dB or -6 dB.