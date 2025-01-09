Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Transparent Harmony: How the Fusion of Technology and Design is Redefining Modern Living

Beyond News 09/01/2025
A picture of the showroom with Kartell products and LG Signature OLED T

LG has been at the forefront of driving bold innovations, transforming screen experiences with its cutting-edge technologies. At the heart of this transformation is the LG SIGNATURE OLED T, the world’s first transparent and true wireless* 4K OLED TV. This exceptional blend of cutting-edge technology, sophisticated design and unmatched versatility pushes the limits of what’s possible for modern living spaces.

A picture of Kartell products and the LG Signature OLED T displaying artwork

A true game changer, the SIGNATURE OLED T represents the pinnacle of state-of-the art TV innovation. Its transparent OLED screen seamlessly transitions between transparent and opaque, delivering a one-of-a-kind viewing experience while offering unmatched freedom and flexibility in any space. Combined with LG’s true wireless video and audio transmission technology, the OLED T brings both visual appeal and an enhanced home entertainment experience, creating an immersive, uninterrupted viewing environment free from tangled cables.

A picture of a living-room like area with Kartell products and LG Signature OLED T in the back

Recognized for its mastery in both state-of-the art technology and sophisticated design, LG has joined forces with Kartell, the renowned Italian design brand celebrated for its expertise in transparent materials and iconic furniture, to demonstrate how masters of transparency carry forward a heritage of innovation. These two lifestyle innovators presented an inspiring experience at CES 2025, where technology and aesthetic elements seamlessly harmonize, resulting in transformative art pieces that enhance the overall ambience.

 

With a shared dedication to transforming living spaces, LG and Kartell showcased a visionary presentation at LG’s CES booth, highlighting how transparent OLED TV and design aesthetics can redefine the way individuals live, interact with and connect to their spaces. Under the title of “Transparent Harmony: Where Technology Meets Design,” this zone demonstrated the transformative potential of transparent OLED technology in modern living spaces.

A picture of the showroom with Kartell products and two LG Signature OLED T's

At CES 2025, LG and Kartell have highlighted their unwavering commitment to transforming living spaces by merging cutting-edge technology with sophisticated design. LG will continue its journey as a lifestyle innovator, aimed at enhancing everyday life and shaping the future of modern living.

 

Visitors to CES 2025 will have the opportunity to explore how LG is elevating the home entertainment experience with its latest innovations from January 7-10 at the company’s booth (#15004, Las Vegas Convention Center). To stay up to date with all of LG’s announcements at CES, visit website and LG Global YouTube channel.

 

# # #

 

Wireless transmission refers to the transferring of video and audio signals between a TV screen and the Zero Connect Box.

#2025
