Transparent Harmony: How the Fusion of Technology and Design is Redefining Modern Living

Recognized for its mastery in both state-of-the art technology and sophisticated design, LG has joined forces with Kartell, the renowned Italian design brand celebrated for its expertise in transparent materials and iconic furniture, to demonstrate how masters of transparency carry forward a heritage of innovation. These two lifestyle innovators presented an inspiring experience at CES 2025, where technology and aesthetic elements seamlessly harmonize, resulting in transformative art pieces that enhance the overall ambience.

With a shared dedication to transforming living spaces, LG and Kartell showcased a visionary presentation at LG’s CES booth, highlighting how transparent OLED TV and design aesthetics can redefine the way individuals live, interact with and connect to their spaces. Under the title of “Transparent Harmony: Where Technology Meets Design,” this zone demonstrated the transformative potential of transparent OLED technology in modern living spaces.