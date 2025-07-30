Upgrade Completed: LG ThinQ UP Evolves With You – And Because of You

What really sets ThinQ UP apart is how it’s shaped by you, our customers. Through the “Share Your Ideas” feature in the app, users can suggest new upgrade ideas. So far, we have reviewed more than 30,000 suggestions, with over 100 of them becoming real downloadable features. One example is the “Welcome Light On/Off” function, which lets you control your refrigerator’s door light – a response to users who found the auto-on light a bit too bright at night or unnecessary during the day.

ThinQ UP also adapts to local needs. In the U.S., for example, the “Auto Time Sync” feature for ovens automatically updates the clock for daylight savings time – a simple change, but one that over 57 percent of U.S. ThinQ users have already downloaded and appreciated.

Looking ahead, LG plans to roll out ThinQ UP to even more markets, starting with Europe and expanding to Asia and Latin America. The goal is simple: bring smarter, more personalized living to more homes around the world.