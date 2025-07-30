We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Upgrade Completed: LG ThinQ UP Evolves With You – And Because of You
LG is constantly working to make everyday life more convenient, comfortable and connected. At the heart of this effort is LG ThinQ, our AI-powered platform that connects and controls smart appliances using the latest in AI and IoT technology. With the ThinQ app, managing and upgrading your home appliances has never been easier – all from your smartphone, no matter where you are.
ThinQ is all about personalized experiences. It learns from how you use your appliances and adapts to your lifestyle, helping you enjoy a more seamless, connected home. Built into LG’s home appliance lineups worldwide, ThinQ has taken a major leap forward with the introduction of ThinQ UP – a service designed to evolve your appliances long after you bring them home.
Launched in 2022, ThinQ UP introduced one of the world’s first truly upgradeable home solutions. That means you can add new features to your existing LG products by simply downloading updates through the ThinQ app. Whether it’s enhancing performance, solving a minor frustration or meeting a new need, ThinQ UP makes it easy to customize your appliances as your life changes.
ThinQ UP is now available across more product categories and has expanded its reach globally. In North America, this year’s expansion led to a 150 percent increase in sales compared to 2024. Globally, ThinQ UP features have been downloaded over 20 million times, and the number of appliances connected to the ThinQ app has grown by about 40 percent, showing just how popular this innovation has become.
What really sets ThinQ UP apart is how it’s shaped by you, our customers. Through the “Share Your Ideas” feature in the app, users can suggest new upgrade ideas. So far, we have reviewed more than 30,000 suggestions, with over 100 of them becoming real downloadable features. One example is the “Welcome Light On/Off” function, which lets you control your refrigerator’s door light – a response to users who found the auto-on light a bit too bright at night or unnecessary during the day.
ThinQ UP also adapts to local needs. In the U.S., for example, the “Auto Time Sync” feature for ovens automatically updates the clock for daylight savings time – a simple change, but one that over 57 percent of U.S. ThinQ users have already downloaded and appreciated.
Looking ahead, LG plans to roll out ThinQ UP to even more markets, starting with Europe and expanding to Asia and Latin America. The goal is simple: bring smarter, more personalized living to more homes around the world.
At LG, we believe innovation works best when it’s shaped by real people and real lives. With your feedback and our AI-powered technology, ThinQ UP will keep evolving – making your home smarter, more adaptable and more in tune with your life.
