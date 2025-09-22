Where Art Meets Technology: Tenka Taihei Brings the Canvas to Life With LG SIGNATURE OLED T

As part of the performance, the LG SIGNATURE OLED T became a dynamic digital canvas that blurred the boundaries between the physical and digital worlds. Visual artist Moon Hung, renowned for his real-time artistic creations, used the transparent OLED in harmony with projection mapping and an interactive soundscape, crafting visuals that appeared to float effortlessly in mid-air.

Audiences could take in every intricate detail up close, even in scenes composed of more than two million individual radicals. The screen’s transparent nature allowed them to see both the calligraphy performance and the surrounding space at once, creating the illusion that on-screen visuals were seamlessly integrated into the environment. The result was an elegant synchrony of art, sound and technology – a multi-layered journey where viewers could see sound and hear calligraphy.