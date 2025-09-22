We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Where Art Meets Technology: Tenka Taihei Brings the Canvas to Life With LG SIGNATURE OLED T
What if technology didn’t just support creativity, but became the canvas itself? In Hong Kong’s iconic West Kowloon Cultural District, that vision came to life through Tenka Taihei, a one-of-a-kind Art Tech x Music performance held at Freespace. At the heart of the experience was LG SIGNATURE OLED T, the world’s first wireless transparent OLED TV, transforming innovation into a living, breathing part of the show.
Tenka Taihei, meaning “Peace Under Heaven,” evokes a sense of harmony, stability and hope for the future. It’s a fitting theme in an ever-shifting world. Conceived by musician and creative director Kendy Suen, the performance blends live music, digital calligraphy, projection visuals and interactive sound installations into one immersive experience.
For Suen, the transparent nature of LG SIGNATURE OLED T was more than a technical feature – it was symbolic of the harmony between technology and human connection. “Like a protective yet open fortress,” he explains, “it lets audiences see beyond barriers and connect with the broader world,” reflecting the delicate balance of strength and openness at the heart of Tenka Taihei.
This collaboration is part of LG’s broader belief in “brave optimism” – that even in uncertain times, innovation and creativity can spark hope, foster connection and inspire joy. Through the power of Tenka Taihei, LG explores how technology can move beyond functionality to become a medium for storytelling and cultural exchange, demonstrating that the most powerful innovations enrich human experiences.
As part of the performance, the LG SIGNATURE OLED T became a dynamic digital canvas that blurred the boundaries between the physical and digital worlds. Visual artist Moon Hung, renowned for his real-time artistic creations, used the transparent OLED in harmony with projection mapping and an interactive soundscape, crafting visuals that appeared to float effortlessly in mid-air.
Audiences could take in every intricate detail up close, even in scenes composed of more than two million individual radicals. The screen’s transparent nature allowed them to see both the calligraphy performance and the surrounding space at once, creating the illusion that on-screen visuals were seamlessly integrated into the environment. The result was an elegant synchrony of art, sound and technology – a multi-layered journey where viewers could see sound and hear calligraphy.
The performance left many audience members in awe of its seamless fusion of art and technology. The transparent OLED screen, in particular, captivated their curiosity and admiration, enveloping them in mesmerizing visuals that appeared to drift effortlessly through the space.
Contributed by LG Hong Kong
# # #