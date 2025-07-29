Why LG QNED evo Takes Gaming to a Level You Might Not Have Imagined

Ultra-Smooth Gameplay Has Never Been so Accessible

Fast-paced games demand a display that can keep up. Precise, smooth gameplay can be the difference between victory and defeat – or between total immersion and sheer frustration.

QNED evo TVs prove that you do not need to splurge to enjoy the smoothest, low-lag gameplay. Laggy, stuttering scenes are a thing of the past with refresh rates of up to 165Hz, enabling more responsive gameplay, reducing motion blur and providing a competitive edge. LG’s α8 AI Processor helps deliver minimal latency and lightning-fast response times.

And there’s more: QNED evo models support Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode for seamless tear-free gaming, while AMD FreeSync Premium keeps games smooth as butter.

This is all underpinned by four HDMI 2.1 ports – so you do not have to choose between multiple consoles and your soundbar. You get speed, fluidity and flexibility, all in one.

True Wireless Gaming TV With Zero Compromises

Speaking of not wanting to make compromises, some gamers just find cables distracting. Many turn to wireless HDMI transmitters. The trouble is, the quality of these can be inconsistent. That’s where LG’s Zero Connect Box steps in and changes the game.

This technology, found in the new QNED9M, enables True Wireless 4K connectivity at up to 144Hz – with no latency, no loss in quality and full support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It even meets the AMD FreeSync Premium standard.

With the Zero Connect Box tucked away, you get a clean, clutter-free setup. Plug in your console or stream directly through the Xbox app – either way, you’ll enjoy seamless wireless gaming with low input lag and no visual compromise. Game your way, wire-free.