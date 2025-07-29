We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Why LG QNED evo Takes Gaming to a Level You Might Not Have Imagined
From the days of clunky cartridges and boxy monitors, gaming has come a long way. Yet, even in 2025 and beyond, there’s still room for transformational leaps – like the recent arrival of Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) on LG Smart TVs. Thanks to this partnership with Xbox, LG is giving players new freedom to customize their gaming experience just the way they like it.
Make the Ultimate TV Choice for Modern Gaming
This collaboration transforms the conventional TV experience by offering access to hundreds of Xbox titles directly through the Xbox app. All you need is a compatible controller, a high-speed internet connection – and of course, an LG TV. It’s all about giving you the power to choose how you play.
But which TV model truly brings your games to life?
If you’re looking for a widely accessible TV built to amplify every aspect of gaming – and available in massive screen sizes – look no further than LG’s QNED evo lineup. Engineered for gamers, QNED evo TVs don’t just meet the demands of today’s top titles – they thrive on them. Here’s how.
Ultra-Smooth Gameplay Has Never Been so Accessible
Fast-paced games demand a display that can keep up. Precise, smooth gameplay can be the difference between victory and defeat – or between total immersion and sheer frustration.
QNED evo TVs prove that you do not need to splurge to enjoy the smoothest, low-lag gameplay. Laggy, stuttering scenes are a thing of the past with refresh rates of up to 165Hz, enabling more responsive gameplay, reducing motion blur and providing a competitive edge. LG’s α8 AI Processor helps deliver minimal latency and lightning-fast response times.
And there’s more: QNED evo models support Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode for seamless tear-free gaming, while AMD FreeSync Premium keeps games smooth as butter.
This is all underpinned by four HDMI 2.1 ports – so you do not have to choose between multiple consoles and your soundbar. You get speed, fluidity and flexibility, all in one.
True Wireless Gaming TV With Zero Compromises
Speaking of not wanting to make compromises, some gamers just find cables distracting. Many turn to wireless HDMI transmitters. The trouble is, the quality of these can be inconsistent. That’s where LG’s Zero Connect Box steps in and changes the game.
This technology, found in the new QNED9M, enables True Wireless 4K connectivity at up to 144Hz – with no latency, no loss in quality and full support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It even meets the AMD FreeSync Premium standard.
With the Zero Connect Box tucked away, you get a clean, clutter-free setup. Plug in your console or stream directly through the Xbox app – either way, you’ll enjoy seamless wireless gaming with low input lag and no visual compromise. Game your way, wire-free.
Real-Time Adjustments for Competitive Advantage
You can make the most of all these benefits by checking out LG’s Game Optimizer, which allows for fast, intuitive control over the gaming experience. With a single on-screen dashboard, you can tweak key settings on the fly – like Black Stabilizer for better visibility in dark scenes. Whether you’re playing a first-person shooter, an RPG or a high-speed racing game, the Game Optimizer put you in control. Fine-tune in real-time and sharpen your edge over the competition.
Stunning Visuals That Pull You into the Game
Games also just look great on QNED evo models, whether you are playing in a bright room or a dark one. Underpinning their vibrant visuals is LG’s proprietary Dynamic QNED Color delivers unparalleled accuracy and true-to-life picture quality.
That’s particularly important in visually rich, cinematic titles where no one wants a washed-out screen to break the immersion. Thankfully, QNED evo TVs offer exceptional picture quality and 100 percent color volume, allowing gamers to experience stunning visuals with deep blacks, bright highlights and vivid colors courtesy of Dynamic QNED Color and cutting-edge Mini LED technology. Advanced AI algorithms raise picture and sound quality to provide an even more immersive gaming experience with superior clarity and detail.
Want even more immersion? Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos enhance every detail – every explosion, whisper and ray of light – to a cinematic experience.
Bigger Screen for a Bigger Gaming Universe
A final word on versatility and affordability. These are important QNED evo advantages. Attractive pricing compared with other top-tier TV technologies means more people are able to elevate their gaming experience with a QNED evo TV.
The lineup is broad, extending from 50 to 100 inches in size. Gamers who thought their dream 65-inch TV was out of reach, for instance, might find a QNED evo model that suits them perfectly.
There is also a consistent baseline of exceptional quality in the overall QNED evo gaming experience. This includes LG’s Gaming Portal, which enhances game streaming with effortless access to a wide range of popular and new titles. With a user-friendly interface, curated app list and personalized recommendations, it’s your central hub for game discovery and streaming – designed to make your gaming journey uniquely yours.
Be the Undisputed Champion in the Living Room
If you are seeking peak performance, stunning visuals and next-gen features – all at a compelling value – LG QNED evo is the ultimate choice. It transforms your living room into a true gaming arena, where every session feels like a front-row seat to the action.
