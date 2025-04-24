We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
will.i.am Founder and CEO of FYI.AI Takes Center Stage at LG U.S. Headquarters for Day-long Celebration of LG’s ‘xboom by will.i.am’ Launch
In a groundbreaking step toward redefining its audio experience, LG officially launched its highly anticipated LG “xboom by will.i.am” audio lineup in the United States on April 14. To celebrate the occasion, LG welcomed multi-platinum artist, tech innovator, and Founder and CEO of FYI.AI, will.i.am to its North American headquarters for the first time. The visit marked not just a product debut, but the beginning of a new era for LG’s xboom brand, one infused with artistic vision and cutting-edge sound crafted in collaboration with will.i.am himself.
will.i.am ascended the iconic “Life’s Good” stairs at the North American Headquarters and began his day meeting with Jung Kyu-hwang, CEO of LG Electronics North America, to discuss their shared enthusiasm for the partnership and the future of the xboom brand.
will.i.am signed 50 exclusive posters featuring him alongside the LG xboom Grab, one of the standout speakers in the new lineup. He also took time to sign branded notecards for LG employees and special guests, adding a thoughtful touch to the day. The LG audio team surprised him in return with a swag bag filled with every product in the new xboom lineup, complete with a custom “xboom by will.i.am” luggage tag – a small nod to the collaboration’s unique fusion of tech and style.
The special day, consisting of media, marketing and employee engagement activities, kicked off with a private Q&A session followed by in-depth demos, attended by media and influencers, and hosted by Aaron Westbrook, LG’s head of Audio Marketing. The two discussed how the LG “xboom by will.i.am” partnership came about, what fuels and inspires his creativity, and where his passion for artificial intelligence and technology originated. will.i.am also demoed RAiDiO.FYI on his LG xboom Grab speaker, opening up a conversation between himself and an AI persona named Fyin.
The hands-on demo session generated many “wow” moments. Phones were out and cameras rolled as the xboom speakers endured a series of durability tests, including being buried in sand and submerged in water, showing impressive results. Jack Kiledjian and Scott Cohen from LG’s Customer Value Enablement team also ran blind sound tests against competitor products, allowing attendees to compare and hear the superior performance of the LG “xboom by will.i.am” speakers without bias.
In a surprise appearance at the LG cafeteria, will.i.am stepped in as emcee for an “xboom by will.i.am” product raffle. Winners took home a variety of items from the new audio lineup, along with signed will.i.am posters, turning an ordinary lunch into an unforgettable moment.
Keeping the energy going, will.i.am headed to LG’s state-of-the-art Virtual Studio to film an unboxing video alongside Speedy Morman, well-known influencer and host of “360 with Speedy.” The video blended entertainment, tech, and content creation into a fun and engaging showcase of the entire new LG xboom lineup.
To cap off the eventful day, LG and will.i.am hosted a private meet-and-greet with randomly selected employees. Each winner received a professional photo with will.i.am and a signed commemorative poster. Employees were encouraged to share their snapshots on social media to spread the excitement and amplify the launch buzz beyond the LG campus.
This special day was a celebration of collaboration, creativity and community. Through his visit, will.i.am helped foster a deeper connection between the media, influencers, LG U.S. employees and the new xboom lineup, giving them a front-row seat to the innovation behind the brand’s new sound identity.
