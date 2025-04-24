will.i.am Founder and CEO of FYI.AI Takes Center Stage at LG U.S. Headquarters for Day-long Celebration of LG’s ‘xboom by will.i.am’ Launch

In a groundbreaking step toward redefining its audio experience, LG officially launched its highly anticipated LG “xboom by will.i.am” audio lineup in the United States on April 14. To celebrate the occasion, LG welcomed multi-platinum artist, tech innovator, and Founder and CEO of FYI.AI, will.i.am to its North American headquarters for the first time. The visit marked not just a product debut, but the beginning of a new era for LG’s xboom brand, one infused with artistic vision and cutting-edge sound crafted in collaboration with will.i.am himself.

will.i.am ascended the iconic “Life’s Good” stairs at the North American Headquarters and began his day meeting with Jung Kyu-hwang, CEO of LG Electronics North America, to discuss their shared enthusiasm for the partnership and the future of the xboom brand.