Witness LG’s Transformation Into Smart Life Solutions Company With New Video Campaign
Since CEO William Cho announced the company’s vision of becoming a ‘Smart Life Solutions’ company, LG has made significant changes to various parts of its business and expanded new areas. To celebrate one year since this bold move, the company has launched an advertising campaign showcasing the remarkable progress it has made so far.
Titled ‘Connecting Spaces and Future,’ the campaign highlights this vision and demonstrates a strong dedication to innovation, aiming to strengthen its reputation as a leading innovator across various sectors. The campaign features videos showcasing LG’s ongoing transformation into a ‘Smart Life Solutions’ company through an ever-evolving product portfolio. Starting July 27, three videos will be released focusing on its mobility solutions, air solutions and more.
This marks the first LG video campaign to focus on the company as a whole since ‘Digitally Yours’ in 2000. The new video content seeks to underscore LG’s mobility solutions and the unique experiences they offer, as well as AI smart home solutions that provide personalized environments, webOS solutions that connect various devices on a single platform, and the core technologies including HVAC solutions that will drive future industries.
The mobility solutions video illustrates LG’s efforts to expand home experiences onto the road and deliver unique customer experiences based on three main themes: Transformable, Explorable and Relaxable. It also features the company’s emerging electric vehicle (EV) charging business. The video on its air solutions highlights excellent HVAC technology, including chillers and heat pumps, and a commitment to innovating global solutions that enhance customers’ lives in every space, from residential to commercial.
This event is in line with LG’s desire to showcase its innovative efforts beyond the home appliance space. By highlighting other categories and sectors it pioneers, LG aims to resonate with younger audiences and establish a youthful, dynamic brand image.
On the first anniversary of the announcement of its ‘Smart Life Solutions’ transformation, LG is expanding its achievements across three new pillars of growth: accelerating B2B (including vehicle components and HVAC), pursuing platform-based services (subscriptions, webOS-based advertising and content, etc.) and exploring new business areas such as EV charging.
Notably, after surpassing KRW 10 trillion in sales last year, LG’s vehicle components business carried on in the same form this year by achieving a record-high performance in the second quarter. The company’s commercial HVAC business, which is also growing rapidly, is further diversifying its business portfolio. LG is continuously leveraging its globally competitive HVAC solutions across the entire value chain, from products, technology, production and services, while actively targeting backend industries supporting AI infrastructure, such as data centers.
Starting this year, LG launched its smart factory solutions business, integrating AI and digital transformation with the company’s manufacturing and production data. This business undertakes production consulting, develops production methods, equipment and operation systems, and trains production technology personnel. Furthermore, the company expects to secure orders worth approximately KRW 300 billion in supplying smart factory solutions to business clients. Meanwhile, the company is actively expanding its webOS-based advertising and content business from TVs to automotive infotainment, with sales set to exceed KRW 1 trillion this year.
LG is accelerating its shift from a traditional product-centric business model to a recurring model that continuously generates revenue through intangible, non-hardware businesses such as subscriptions, content and services.
