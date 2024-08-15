Witness LG’s Transformation Into Smart Life Solutions Company With New Video Campaign

Titled ‘Connecting Spaces and Future,’ the campaign highlights this vision and demonstrates a strong dedication to innovation, aiming to strengthen its reputation as a leading innovator across various sectors. The campaign features videos showcasing LG’s ongoing transformation into a ‘Smart Life Solutions’ company through an ever-evolving product portfolio. Starting July 27, three videos will be released focusing on its mobility solutions, air solutions and more.

This marks the first LG video campaign to focus on the company as a whole since ‘Digitally Yours’ in 2000. The new video content seeks to underscore LG’s mobility solutions and the unique experiences they offer, as well as AI smart home solutions that provide personalized environments, webOS solutions that connect various devices on a single platform, and the core technologies including HVAC solutions that will drive future industries.