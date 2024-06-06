[World Environment Day with LG🌱] LG Hope Screens Promote Restoration for World Environment Day

LG Hope Screens have emerged as a powerful platform for initiating meaningful conversations and raising awareness about crucial social and economic issues. In April, on the occasion of Earth Day 2024, LG launched a captivating digital out-of-home campaign through its Times Square billboard, featuring mesmerizing anamorphic content. The campaign aimed to draw attention to the urgent need for protection of some of the world’s most vulnerable endangered and recovered species. Throughout the year, this ongoing campaign will continue to spotlight various species, starting with the snow leopard and subsequently featuring the bald eagle, Galapagos sea lion and reindeer later in the year.