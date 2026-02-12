LG Electronics Earns Ahri Performance Award for High-Performance HVAC Solutions

News Summary

SEOUL, Feb. 12, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) has earned the Air-Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) Performance Award for its variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems and air-cooled and water-cooled chillers for the ninth consecutive year. The recognition underscores LG’s commitment to delivering efficient and reliable heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Administered by AHRI, a globally recognized HVAC industry association, the Performance Award recognizes manufacturers whose solutions meet or exceed their stated performance claims at the first test for a period of three consecutive years. LG’s latest certification covered six product categories, including VRF systems, chillers, residential water heaters, air handling units and forced-circulation heating and cooling coils. LG’s sustained record in the AHRI program is a testament to the company’s customer-centric approach and the premium it places on providing the utmost in product quality.

Among the products evaluated this year, Multi V 5, one of LG’s VRF systems, was recognized for its operational performance and reliability. The system incorporates AI-based optimization to support efficient operation and features an intuitive control platform designed to simplify system management.

LG’s air-cooled and water-cooled chillers also continued their record of recognition, marking nine consecutive years of AHRI Performance Award certification. Leveraging LG’s proprietary compressor technology, the chillers deliver high efficiency.1

In addition, LG’s residential water heaters were included in the AHRI evaluation for the first time, demonstrating the company’s expertise in HVAC technology innovation. LG’s flagship Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater features a proprietary DUAL Inverter compressor and has earned ENERGY STAR® certification for energy efficiency.2 The product is also designed for low-noise operation3 using a brushless direct current motor and offers a Turbo Mode via the LG ThinQ™ app for reliable hot water supply in high-demand situations.

“Recognition from AHRI across multiple product categories reflects the consistent performance characteristics of LG’s HVAC portfolio,” said James Lee, president of the LG ES Company. “This acknowledgement highlights disciplined approach to product development, validation and quality management, as well as our ongoing efforts to deliver reliable and energy-efficient HVAC solutions for customers in diverse operating environments.”

1 The IPLV (Integrated Part Load Value) is 5.9 W/W for Air-Cooled Inverter Scroll Chillers and 12.1 W/W with R1233zd refrigerant for Water-Cooled Turbo Chillers. The test was performed in-house in accordance with ANSI/AHRI Standard 551/591, and results may vary depending on test condition.

2 The Uniform Energy Factor (UEF) is 3.93 for model APHWC501M, APHWC501D, APHWC501L and 3.90 for model APHWC801M, APHWC801D, APHWC801L.

3 The noise level is 42dB(A) based on auto mode which is lower than a typical heat pump water heater.