LG Electronics’ New PuriCare AeroMini Delivers Powerful Air Purification in a Compact Form Factor

News Summary

LG Electronics launches the LG PuriCare™ AeroMini, a compact air purifier designed for flexible placement across a wide range of living spaces.

The model provides 360-degree air purification and is certified to remove 99.999 percent of ultra-fine dust while operating at a whisper-quiet 26dB.

The AeroMini offers smart control via the LG ThinQ™ app and can be personalized with a range of unique, stylish lifestyle accessories.

SEOUL, Feb. 26, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) is introducing the LG PuriCare™ AeroMini, a compact air purifier designed to deliver powerful, reliable air purification in a space-efficient form. Featuring 360-degree airflow, smart connectivity and flexible placement, the AeroMini expands LG’s air care portfolio for modern residential environments1 such as bedrooms, children’s rooms and single room apartments.

Slim, Space-Efficient Design

The LG PuriCare AeroMini features a slim, compact form designed to blend easily into a variety of interiors. Its footprint is approximately 37 percent smaller and its height 30 percent lower than the LG PuriCare 360˚ Hit, improving placement flexibility.2 The device can be positioned on the floor, tabletop or shelving without occupying significant space. A concealed filter cover at the base maintains a clean exterior appearance, allowing the product to blend with different interior styles.

360-Degree Air Purification Performance

Despite its compact size, the AeroMini provides powerful and comprehensive performance synonymous with the PuriCare name. It inherits the brand’s 360-degree airflow structure, drawing in air from all directions and distributing purified air upwards and outwards to help clean the surrounding space. The system employs a three-layer H Filter, combining dust and deodorization filtration. The filter is certified to remove 99.999 percent of ultra-fine dust particles as small as 0.01 micrometers and removes various harmful substances from the indoor environment, including airborne bacteria, viruses and mold particles.3 At the same time, the product operates at noise levels as low as 26dB in Sleep Mode, supporting quiet operation for rest or focused activities.4

Smart Control and Personalization

The LG ThinQ™ app lets users remotely control functions and monitor indoor air quality. On-device controls provide direct operation of essential functions, while a four-color indicator communicates real-time air quality status. The all-in-one filter design supports quick replacement for simplified maintenance.

The AeroMini also includes a modular accessory attachment structure. Optional accessories – such as a leather carry handle or flower holder – allow users to personalize the device and adapt it to different use environments.5

“The LG PuriCare™ AeroMini delivers the powerful performance customers expect from our trusted air care solutions, along with a compact and flexible design that fits the way people live today,” said James Lee, president of the LG ES Company. “LG will continue to expand its air care portfolio, leveraging a deep understanding of modern living environments to bring meaningful value to consumers’ everyday lives.”

The LG PuriCare AeroMini is scheduled to launch in Southeast Asia in the first half of this year, beginning with Vietnam.

1 The recommended area is 27 square meters.

2 Reduction in footprint and height compared to LG PuriCare™ 360˚ Hit model (AS10GDWH0).

3 Based on testing in a 30 cubic meters chamber: 99.999 percent removal of 0.01 μm fine dust particles, 99.8 percent Staphylococcus aureus, 98.5 percent PhiX 174 virus, and 99.9 percent Penicillium citrinum airborne mold under test conditions. Results may vary by environment and usage.

4 Measured in a soundproof room in Sleep Mode. Noise level may vary depending on the actual environment.

5 Accessories are sold separately. Availability may vary by country.