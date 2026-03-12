LG Electronics To Unveil Advanced Compressor Solutions Engineered for India at ACREX 2026

News Summary

LG Electronics will debut compressor solutions engineered for India at ACREX 2026, highlighting locally manufactured rotary and reciprocating compressors for residential air conditioners and refrigerators.

The new lineup is designed to support India’s shift toward higher energy-efficiency standards and inverter-based systems.

LG offers a comprehensive portfolio of compressors for residential and commercial applications and possesses the facilities to mass produce these solutions within India.

The showcase reflects LG’s continued support for local manufacturing and supply stability under the “Make in India” initiative.

SEOUL, Mar. 12, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) will debut compressor solutions tailored for the Indian market at ACREX 2026 – a leading heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and building automation exhibition in South Asia – taking place from March 12-14 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai. Developed in response to India’s growing air-conditioning demand and rising energy-efficiency standards, the new lineup is designed for residential and commercial applications and reflects LG’s continued focus on localized product development and manufacturing.

Zoned Showcase for India-Specific Applications

LG’s “Engineered for India” strategy will be presented through three application-specific zones, each focused on the operational needs of local manufacturers.

The Residential HVAC zone will highlight new rotary compressor solutions for the 1- to 2-ton range, which represents a major segment of India’s residential air conditioning market. These compressors are engineered for inverter-driven residential systems, balancing energy efficiency and cost competitiveness while reflecting local market requirements.

In the Refrigeration zone, LG will present high-efficiency, compact compressor platforms for refrigerator applications. The lineup includes new fixed-speed and inverter reciprocating compressors for the 150- to 200-liter refrigerator segment, designed for reliable operation under local conditions.

The Commercial HVAC zone will feature LG’s compressor portfolio for commercial applications, including scroll compressors with capacities of up to 27 tons. With product development and production systems aligned to local requirements, LG provides a scalable range covering both residential and commercial applications.

Deepening Commitment to “Make in India”

LG’s participation in ACREX 2026 reflects its continued support for India’s “Make in India” initiative. The new rotary and reciprocating compressors on display are all manufactured in India, supporting domestic supply for local manufacturers.

LG currently operates its production facility in Noida and is building a new plant in Sri City, set to begin operations in 2027. This manufacturing base supports mass production and local delivery of compressor solutions for the Indian market. By expanding local production, LG aims to support supply planning and lead-time management for its partners.

“India is one of our most important markets, and we are proud to contribute our innovation and expertise in support of the nation’s ‘Make in India’ initiative,” said Baek Seung-tae, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. “By providing local partners with advanced components manufactured in India, we aim to support the transition to more energy-efficient products while strengthening long-term collaboration.”

Visitors to ACREX 2026 can experience the latest LG compressor solutions designed for the Indian market at LG’s booth (#M10, Hall 6, Bombay Exhibition Centre).

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