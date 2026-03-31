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LG Electronics’ WashTower Surpasses 3.2 Million Units Sold Worldwide

Home Appliance Solution 31/03/2026

Proven Innovation, Recognized by Customers Worldwide

for Space- and Energy-Efficient Approach

LG Electronics’ Washtower Surpasses 3.2 Million Units Sold Worldwide

News Summary

 

  • LG Electronics has sold more than 3.2 million LG WashTower™ units worldwide.
  • The milestone reflects continued global demand for LG’s space- and energy-efficient laundry solution.
  • The LG WashTower combines a unique, one-body design and features advanced core technologies, including AI DD™ and DUAL Inverter HeatPump™.

 

SEOUL, Mar. 31, 2026 — LG Electronics’ (LG) WashTower™ all-in-one laundry solution has reached a major milestone, surpassing 3.2 million units in cumulative global sales. Combining a washer and dryer in a single space-saving unit, the WashTower features LG’s core technologies and a design focused on everyday convenience.

 

Trusted by Consumers Around the World
First launched in 2020, LG WashTower is now available in 77 countries. The product has continued to prove popular with consumers worldwide – reaching cumulative sales of more than 1.6 million units in North America, 160,000 units in Latin America and 130,000 units in Asia. This strong international demand reflects a growing customer preference for convenient laundry solutions that offer enhanced space- and energy-efficiency.

 

AI and Core Technologies for Greater Convenience
The LG WashTower’s performance is supported by proprietary technologies including Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive™ (AI DD™) and DUAL Inverter HeatPump™. AI DD detects load weight, fabric type and soil level, then selects a suitable washing pattern to help clean items optimally while minimizing fabric damage. Utilizing LG’s DUAL Inverter Heat Pump, the WashTower delivers low-temperature drying that is gentle on garments and linens. This core intelligence is complemented by features such as AI Wash. Adding to convenience, the model also features Smart Pairing™, which allows the washer to communicate with the dryer and automatically select an appropriate drying cycle. The Prepare to Dry function further enhances usability by preheating the dryer before the wash cycle ends, helping reduce overall laundry time.

 

Expanding Solutions for Diverse Customer Needs
LG continues to expand its laundry lineup to better address customers’ evolving lifestyles. The company plans to introduce new models, AI features and color options to suit a wider range of user needs, preferences and space requirements.

 

LG is set to celebrate its WashTower sales milestone by hosting a range of promotional activities in South Korea, with similar initiatives planned for overseas markets.

 

“The LG WashTower leverages our proprietary core technologies and advanced AI to deliver a more convenient clothing-care experience to customers around the world,” said Baek Seung-tae, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. “We will continue to build on our understanding of customers’ lifestyles and earn the trust of global customers through products and solutions that deliver greater convenience.”

 

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#2026
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