We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Announces New Partnership With the National Gallery in London
Global Innovator Becomes Modern and Contemporary Art Partner to
the World-Famous Gallery on London’s Trafalgar Square
LONDON, Sep. 17, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced a new multi-year deal with the National Gallery in London to become the institution’s Modern and Contemporary Art Partner.
As part of this role, LG will support the National Gallery’s current and upcoming projects with leading artists, continuing its rich artistic tradition. The National Gallery is committed to presenting contemporary art in dynamic conversation with the historic collection through its artist residencies, artist conversations and artist commissions.
LG OLED ART
The new partnership with the National Gallery builds on LG’s long-standing collaboration with the art world. Through LG OLED ART, the company continues to champion artists and cultural institutions at the intersection of art and technology, creating new ways to experience creativity in the digital age.
This year LG celebrates four years as Global Partner of Frieze, where it has worked with world-class talent to showcase work at shows in Los Angeles, London, New York and Seoul – including Park Seo‑Bo in Seoul this month and Suh Do-ho in London next month.
The National Gallery
Established in 1824, the National Gallery has served to bring people and art together for more than 200 years with its collection of more than 2,400 pieces spanning from the 13th. In 2024, the world-leading institution welcomed 4.7 million visitors to the National Gallery collection and in recent years has grown its digital and social media reach to more than 295 million art lovers.
“We are proud to support the National Gallery at this transformative juncture, where modern and contemporary art meet the digital frontier,” said Kate Oh, head of Experiential Marketing at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “Through LG OLED’s unrivalled display technology, we are honoured to collaborate with visionary artists and help reimagine the gallery experience for a new generation. In recent years, LG OLED ART has become the standard for digital art, working with some of the world’s greatest living artists to create installations around the world – we’re excited to see how this new partnership can lead to new incredible works in the future.”
“We are delighted to announce our collaboration with LG Electronics as our new Modern and Contemporary Art Partner. LG’s dedication to supporting artists, enriching cultural experiences and engaging global audiences will help us inspire dialogue between the works of the past and present, and encourage visitors to engage with our collection in new ways,” said Sir Gabriele Finaldi, Director of the National Gallery. “Through the use of innovative technologies, we will bring new perspectives to our masterpieces, together. We are thrilled to be working together to bring art to life and share our world-renowned collection with more people.”
A Personalized Gallery of Art and Imagination
This September, LG also introduced LG Gallery+, a new visual curation service that enriches living spaces with art and imagery tailored to each user’s style and mood. Featuring over 4,000 selected images, personalization options and adaptive smart features, LG Gallery+ helps shape the ambiance of a space through art, creativity and atmosphere.
The collection includes fine art, cinematic stills, game-inspired scenes and photography, turning everyday screen time into a visually inspiring experience. Through partnerships with renowned cultural institutions, users can explore masterpieces from the National Gallery, London, such as A Wheatfield, with Cypresses by Vincent van Gogh and Bathers at Asnières by Georges Seurat.
# # #
Credit Usage Guidelines
When using featured artwork from the National Gallery, London in an article, ensure the following credits are provided:
Stacked Credit
Georges Seurat, 1859–1891
Bathers at Asnières, 1884
© The National Gallery, London
Line Credit
Georges Seurat, 1859–1891. Bathers at Asnières, 1884 © The National Gallery, London