LG Announces New Partnership With the National Gallery in London

“We are delighted to announce our collaboration with LG Electronics as our new Modern and Contemporary Art Partner. LG’s dedication to supporting artists, enriching cultural experiences and engaging global audiences will help us inspire dialogue between the works of the past and present, and encourage visitors to engage with our collection in new ways,” said Sir Gabriele Finaldi, Director of the National Gallery. “Through the use of innovative technologies, we will bring new perspectives to our masterpieces, together. We are thrilled to be working together to bring art to life and share our world-renowned collection with more people.”