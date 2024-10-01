LG Announces Winners of 2024 webOS Hackathon

Over three hundred entries were submitted from more than 50 countries. Finalists were invited to present their ideas onstage to a panel of LG executives and over 300 market-leading companies. The top three winners received a meaningful opportunity to engage with the LG team to develop their ideas and resources for business implementation on webOS. They will continue to work with the LG team to prepare the family-friendly gaming solutions for LG TVs by June 2025. Cash prizes were awarded to the top three winners of the hackathon, with the Grand Prize of USD 100,000 for first place, USD 80,000 for second place and USD 50,000 for third place.