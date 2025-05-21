LG Becomes First Brand to Sell 10 Million OLED TVs in Europe, Extending 12 Years of Market Lead

SEOUL, May 22, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) proudly announces a major industry milestone: becoming the first brand to surpass 10 million OLED TV sales in Europe.1 Achieved in the second quarter of 2025, this accomplishment reflects the continued trust of European consumers in LG OLED as the benchmark for premium TV viewing. For more than a decade, LG has led the OLED TV segment by consistently pushing the boundaries of self-emissive display technology, building a legacy of innovation and excellence in the global premium TV market.

Dominance in Europe’s Premium OLED Segment

According to Omdia, a global market research firm, LG shipped over 10 million OLED TVs in Europe as of April 2025. Since launching its first OLED TV in the region in 2013, LG has steadily grown its footprint, reaching sales milestones of 2 million in 2019, 4.9 million in 2021, 8 million in 2023 and 9.5 million in 2024.

In the first quarter of 2025 alone, LG shipped approximately 391,100 OLED TVs in Europe, maintaining a dominant 56.4 percent market share and leading key markets including the UK, Germany and France. Today, more than one in every two OLED TVs sold in Europe bears the LG logo – a testament to the brand’s unparalleled popularity.

LG’s C Series, particularly the latest C5 model, continues to be the best-selling OLED TV in the region, offering enhanced immersive viewing that makes it a top choice among consumers.

12 Consecutive Years of Global OLED TV Leadership

LG’s global dominance continues, with a 52.4 percent share of OLED TV shipments in 2024 – marking its 12th consecutive year as the world’s leading OLED TV brand. This success stems from LG’s relentless focus on elevating the TV experience through cutting-edge audiovisual innovations and AI-driven personalization.

At the core of LG’s OLED excellence is its exclusive α (Alpha) AI processor, engineered for optimal picture and sound performance. Continuous technological innovations – such as rollable, transparent, true wireless, and three times brighter OLEDs, along with hyper-personalized content through the webOS platform – have also contributed to solidifying the brand’s reputation as the benchmark in premium TV technology.

Debuting Groundbreaking Innovations in the 2025 OLED TV Lineup

This year marks the European debut of LG’s world-first transparent and true wireless 4K OLED TV, launching in May in Germany and Spain, with the UK and France to follow in June. This game-changing product represents a monumental leap in both technology and design innovation, reflecting LG’s relentless drive to deliver new and better models.

The 2025 LG OLED evo lineup introduces Brightness Booster Ultimate, delivering up to three times the brightness of conventional OLEDs for more vivid, lifelike images. With perfect blacks, accurate color reproduction and certifications from UL Solutions, Intertek and TÜV Rheinland, these displays ensure top-tier picture quality in any environment.

Powered by the new Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2, these TVs intelligently upscale lower-quality content with pixel-level precision and offer Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro for detailed HDR10 customization – ideal for creators and enthusiasts alike. Enhanced AI-powered features including the AI Remote, Voice ID, LLM-based AI Search and a proactive AI Chatbot provide a personalized and seamless user experience from the moment the TV is turned on.

Top Ratings from Europe’s Most Trusted Experts

LG OLED TVs continue to receive top ratings from leading consumer organizations across Europe, securing the highest scores in 12 countries,2 including the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. In the UK, LG has been recognized as the Home Entertainment Brand of the Year by the Which? Awards for five consecutive years, with the OLED G4 and C4 models earning top scores of 80.

Design excellence remains a hallmark of LG OLED TVs. Models such as the OLED T have won prestigious honors like the iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award, while LG’s commitment to sustainability is recognized through certifications such as Reducing CO2 and Measured CO2 from the Carbon Trust – for the fifth consecutive year.

LG webOS: Steady Growth with Premium Content & Partnerships

LG’s leadership extends beyond hardware. Its TVs have also gained popularity by offering an always growing selection of content and services powered by its proprietary webOS platform.

LG Channels, now one of the top five most-used apps on LG TVs in key European markets, is available in 16 countries, with over 1,700 channels delivering movies, live sports, and premium entertainment.

Viewing hours in Europe have increased by over 45% year-over-year. 3

Strategic content partnerships with ITV Studios, Lionsgate, A+E, NBCU, FIFA+ and BBC Studios Distribution Limited fuel this rapid growth.

LG’s owned-and-operated LG 1 channel brings curated premium content from partners like NBCUniversal, Fremantle, Lionsgate and Filmrise.

LG has partnered with Rakuten to launch its LG Movies & TV video-on-demand service in key European markets.

LG offers over 500 family-friendly games for free, with major partnerships such as Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) available on a subscription-based gameplay, all easily accessible from LG’s gaming portal.

2025 LG QNED evo: OLED Innovation Expands to Premium LCD TVs

LG is redefining the premium LCD TV segment with its 2025 QNED evo lineup. These new models inherit key technologies from LG’s OLED TVs, deliver a variety of advanced color solutions and incorporate cutting-edge Mini LED technology. They are also powered by the latest Alpha AI processor, offer top-tier gaming performance and feature the versatile webOS platform.

Certified by Intertek for achieving 100 percent color volume, these cutting-edge TVs reproduce rich, true-to-life colors in both bright and dark environments. With the company’s proprietary Dynamic QNED Color solution, viewers can expect outstanding depth, clarity and precision regardless of lighting conditions.

Celebrating 10 Million OLED Sales with Exclusive Promotions

To commemorate its achievements and express gratitude to its European customers, LG is kicking off Streaming Week 2025, offering free and discounted subscriptions from streaming partners across Europe via a dedicated app, downloadable from Content Store or Apps.

“LG OLED TVs have set the standard of premium TVs by delivering an unprecedented self-emissive display viewing experience,” said Heaven Lee, Europe Region representative of LG Electronics. “The 2025 LG OLED evo will feature an even sharper screen and a smarter AI-powered webOS platform to deliver an immersive viewing experience to our customers in Europe.”

To learn more about premium OLED models and consumer benefits available in your region, visit www.lg.com/uk/tvs-soundbars/oled/.

# # #

1 Omdia OLED TV Accumulated Sales in the European Market (2013~2025.4)

2 UK “Which?,” France “Que Choisir,” Germany “Stiftung Warentest,” Spain “OCU Compra Maestra,” Italy “Altroconsumo,” Netherlands “Consumentengids,” Sweden “Råd & Rön,” Belgium “Testaankoop,” Portugal “Deco Proteste,” Czech Republic “dTest,” Denmark “Forbrugerrådet Tænk,” and Finland “Kuluttaja.”

3 As of January 2025 LG internal data