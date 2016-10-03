Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG BRINGS STREAMLINED PAYMENT OPTION TO SMART TVS

Media Entertainment Solution 04/10/2016

Paymentwall-LG Partnership Expands Viewers’ Access to Content and Online Retailers

LG BRINGS STREAMLINED PAYMENT OPTION TO SMART TVS

SEOUL, Oct. 4, 2016 ― Starting today, LG and Paymentwall will give developers the opportunity to create apps that enable LG webOS Smart TVs in over 200 countries to support more than 140 different payment methods. This partnership will give consumers easier access to paid apps, movies, games and much more through LG’s intuitive webOS Smart TV platform.

 

By expanding the number of markets where online payments via LG webOS Smart TVs will be accepted, this integration with Paymentwall will allow LG customers to enjoy a larger selection of paid content globally via the LG app store. By simply clicking the Buy Now button and entering a credit or debit card number, owners of LG Smart TVs with webOS will be able to conduct hassle-free online purchases all over the world without having to sign in separately. LG webOS Smart TV owners will also get support for payment via desktops, laptops, tablets or mobile devices using QR codes and other secure verification protocols.

 

The versatility of the webOS platform has made LG’s Smart TVs the ultimate choice for customers seeking a wide selection of engaging content. LG’s new webOS 3.0 platform delivers an expansive world of content, including live TV, streaming services as well as fun and challenging games. webOS is also compatible with next-generation 4K Ultra HD programming, as well as High Dynamic Range (HDR) movies and shows.

 

“By collaborating with Paymentwall, we’re able to evolve the smart TV purchasing experience on the LG webOS platform much faster than if we had worked alone,” said Brian Kwon, President and CEO at LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “This partnership is another example of how LG’s collaborative effort has elevated us into one of the leaders in the global smart TV industry.”

 

# # #

#2016
Back to List

Related Content

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV

Learn More
LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal

Learn More
LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology

Learn More