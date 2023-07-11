LG Channels Ready to Excite K-Content Fans in Australia, Europe and Latin America

SEOUL, July 11, 2023 — LG Electronics’ (LG) exclusive, free streaming service, LG Channels, is set to present LG Smart TV owners in Australia, Europe and Latin America1 with a vast selection of compelling K-content, which has gained growing popularity worldwide. Spanning multiple genres and offering something for every age and taste, BINGE Korea is the latest collaboration between LG and South Korea-based digital content and platform distribution company, NEW ID, the first in-house venture of the media group NEXT ENTERTAINMENT WORLD (NEW).

In June 2023, LG launched YTN on LG Channels in Australia, Brazil, Mexico and Europe, bringing live news directly from Korea’s first 24-hour news service to a global audience.

Building on this, LG is expanding the selection of K-content available on LG Channels with the introduction of BINGE Korea. LG Smart TV users in the applicable markets will have more than 40 channels at their disposal, allowing them to watch Korean news, entertainment and lifestyle shows, K-dramas, K-pop, animation and more – all without a paid subscription. Whatever their preferences or interests, users will find a wealth of great viewing choices on the new home of K-content on LG Channels.

Popular Korean TV shows like Running Man, the beloved SBS series that offers friendly competition and laughs as 2 teams compete to win missions – often involving well-known Korean landmarks – are available to watch. Coming in July, LG is proud to present a collection of K-dramas that includes historical favorites, such as The Nokdu Flower, and iconic series set in modern-day Korea, such as The Heirs. The latest wave of K-content to arrive on LG Channels will also feature the NEW KMOVIES channel from NEW ID and an exciting lineup of SLL drama titles.

LG Channels has become a go-to hub for K-pop enthusiasts around the world, enabling them to watch their favorite pop stars perform on the large screens of LG’s Smart TVs. Among the must-see shows users can now tune into is Inkigayo, SBS’s weekly Korean music ranking program which features the hottest K-pop artists of the moment. They can also head to the NEW KPOP channel for a variety of K-Pop TV shows boasting music videos and live performances, as well as reality shows, K-dramas and documentaries.

Younger viewers will be enthralled and engaged by the delightful collection of Korean children’s programs on LG Channels. From Toony Planet and Kongsuni, to Tobot and Robocar POLI, there are plenty of colorful characters and exciting adventures to captivate the youngest members of the household.

Many of the 40-plus K-content channels on BINGE Korea provide user-friendly options to enhance the viewing experience for overseas audiences, including content dubbed in English, and programming with subtitles available in English, Spanish, French or Italian.2

Viewers can access LG Channels by pressing the dedicated button on the Magic Remote or the LG Channels icon on their LG Smart TV’s home screen. This takes them to a full-page menu where they can learn all about the diverse channels on LG’s free, premium service. Every channel is assigned an IP- number which can be easily inputted using the number pad on the remote.

LG Channels can also be activated via antenna (over-the-air) by selecting the Live TV button on the main screen. This method allows viewers to browse both broadcast TV channels and LG Channels at the same time. BINGE Korea channels can be found starting at IP-800 in Australia, Europe and Latin America.3

LG Channels is LG’s exclusive free streaming service, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children’s programs and more. With an always growing number of channels in 27 markets globally, LG TV owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG TV’s webOS platform (LG Smart TV models 2016-present).

With its extensive and expanding library of premium K-content, LG Channels continues to take the lead in delivering the best of Korean news, entertainment and culture to viewers worldwide.

# # #