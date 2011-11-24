LG Electronics and PureScreens Introduce Museum App for Smart TV

SEOUL, Nov. 25, 2011 – LG Electronics (LG) has developed a Smart TV art museum app that allows LG CINEMA 3D Smart TV owners to enjoy and display over 600,000 artworks from Europe’s most famous museums and galleries, such as the Louvre and the National Gallery of London. The TV app, MUSEUM, was developed in collaboration with PureScreens, a French audiovisual content producer.

Optimized for viewing on LG CINEMA 3D Smart TVs, MUSEUM isn’t just a streaming collection of fine arts images. MUSEUM organizes 600,000 works of art from approximately 200 European museums and galleries into exhibitions themed around a specific artist, collection or subject matter. Artwork available in MUSEUM include masterpieces by Leonardo da Vinci, Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Vincent Van Gogh.

Four new exhibitions, consisting of 40 artworks, will be added each month. Each exhibition consists of 10 artworks and runs for 20 minutes. Exhibitions can be paused to display a single work for a maximum period of 24 hours. The high definition (HD) exhibitions are accompanied by expert audio commentary in English and French languages.

LG will pre-install MUSEUM as a premium application in LG CINEMA 3D Smart TVs sold in European countries and the TV app will also be available for free download starting December 1 from LG’s App Store Lounge in other markets, including the United States, Japan and Korea.

